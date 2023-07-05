Arsenal Secure Timber in Blockbuster Move

Despite the fleeting summer break, the echoes of fans’ cheers seem to reverberate throughout Emirates Stadium, anticipating the arrival of a new defender to fortify the Arsenal backline.

Agreeing the Terms: Ajax and Arsenal’s Behind-the-Scenes Deal

In a revelation delivered by David Ornstein in the Athletic, it appears that the London-based club have sealed a deal with Ajax for defender Jurrien Timber. In the ongoing game of chess that is the transfer market, this manoeuvre will cost the Premier League club €40 million (£34.3 million) alongside a further €5 million (£4.3 million) in achievable bonuses.

The 22-year-old defensive prodigy now stands poised to take his medical and settle the personal terms with his prospective new club. Indeed, this was no impulse buy; Arsenal initially proposed a £30m offer for Timber last month, yet the Eredivisie club held out for a more rewarding fee for their highly-prized asset, who still has two seasons remaining on his contract.

Timber’s Profile: An Unpolished Gem Ready for the Big League

Despite an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign for Ajax, Timber has shown resilience, making 34 appearances, and proving his worth in the process with two goals and a pair of assists. With a flexibility that makes him an invaluable asset, Timber has demonstrated his ability to marshal the centre of defence while also performing admirably on the right-hand side.

His international career is also gaining momentum. With 15 caps for the Netherlands already under his belt, the young player’s star is undoubtedly on the rise.

Strengthening the Arsenal: Arteta’s Summer Shopping Spree

With the signing of Timber, Mikel Arteta’s strategy to reinforce his squad is gathering pace. But Arsenal’s deal-making ambitions don’t end there. The Gunners are believed to be nearing a final agreement for Declan Rice from West Ham United. The England international’s £105m move is also edging towards completion, with the player permitted to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.

This flurry of transfer activity follows the recent signing of Kai Havertz, who joined from Chelsea for a fee of up to £65m.

In conclusion, the dawn of the new season is set to herald a bold new chapter for Arsenal. Jurrien Timber, at the heart of the defence, will be part of the central narrative, with an entire legion of Gunners fans waiting to welcome him.