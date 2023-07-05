West Ham Eye Fulham Midfielder as Declan Rice Successor

West Ham United have found themselves in the throes of the transfer season whirlwind, but their eyes are firmly fixed on Joao Palhinha. Their pursuit of the Portuguese midfield maestro was revealed by TheSecretScout, a popular online platform frequented by top journalists and football enthusiasts.

West Ham’s Transfer Strategy

Fulham’s talented midfielder Palhinha has emerged as the primary focus of the Hammers’ recruitment drive this summer. The move comes as anticipation grows over the potential departure of stalwart Declan Rice.

Negotiations have commenced between the East London club and Fulham, with additional talks lined up in the coming week. The Portuguese standout, having impressed in his maiden Premier League season, certainly seems worth the courtship.

🚨 West Ham have made João Palhinha their top priority to replace Declan Rice this summer. #WHU Talks between the club and representatives have already taken place. 🤝 The stumbling block, is Fulham’s asking price. More talks will be held this week between both clubs #FFC pic.twitter.com/wyzLaaNou4 — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) July 4, 2023

Hurdles on the Horizon

The main challenge to the completion of this transfer is Fulham’s ambitious £80m price tag on their shining star. This figure substantially surpasses their previous record sale by a staggering £55m, posing a potential deterrent to West Ham’s advances.

Some may label the £80m demand as outrageous, yet Fulham have every right to set their terms. They’re banking on the fact that this astronomical fee might deter potential buyers, but the Hammers, if they agree to shell out this significant sum, would acquire a top-tier player in return.

Palhinha’s Impressive Stint

Last season, Palhinha was instrumental for Fulham, featuring in 35 Premier League matches. The few he missed were only due to suspension following a string of yellow cards. Whenever he was available, he was on the field, a testament to his undeniable skill and importance to the squad.

The Contingency Plan

While Palhinha is the prime target, West Ham has other alternatives on the horizon. They have been connected to Leeds United’s Tyler Adams, Marseille’s Matteo Guendouzi, and Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, whose anticipated move to Dortmund recently fell through.

Each of these players could prove valuable additions to West Ham. However, Alvarez, with his Champions League and international experience, arguably offers the best potential. The reported £35m price tag attached to him also provides a more budget-friendly option compared to Palhinha.