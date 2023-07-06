Why Mason Mount is a gamble worth taking for Manchester United

Manchester United have made their first summer signing in Mason Mount. It is a coup for the club to sign an academy graduate from a rival club, especially as Chelsea wanted to keep him. It was a poor season for the midfielder in 2022/23, as he struggled with form, injuries, and off-field issues. However, he is clearly a very talented player and Erik ten Hag will hope that he can get the England international back to his best. A move to a new environment could be exactly what he needs to take his game to a new level.

It is an interesting profile for Manchester United to recruit. Casemiro came in last season to finally solve the issues that United had in midfield, but it was clear that they didn’t have a capable deputy when the Brazilian was unavailable. A move for Moises Caicedo would have made a lot of sense to add another combative midfield option. Instead, Ten Hag has moved for a more attacking, box-to-box option in Mount. The former Chelsea man will be tasked with playing in one of the number eight spots, competing with Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

At the time of writing, it looks like it will be Fernandes and Mount that are the regular starters in those positions, but either player could cover out wide if required. Neither would be a natural fit to deputise for Casemiro, which means Scott McTominay and Fred will continue to provide the cover there. Even then, neither are natural defensive midfielders like the Brazilian is.

Last season, Mount contributed three goals and two assists in 24 Premier League matches. This is very underwhelming for a player with his ability, as he averaged a goal contribution every 331.6 minutes. He will need a considerable improvement on that strike rate should be a success at Old Trafford.

This will likely be looked at as a blip for Mount, due to the number of issues he was facing. The form of Chelsea won’t have helped him, as it was a difficult environment to play football, with three different head coaches throughout the season. Manchester United will offer a more stable environment for the midfielder.

During the 2021/22 season, Mount contributed 11 goals and 10 assists. That is a great season and underlines the levels he can reach in the Premier League. It is rare for players to get double figures for both, highlighting the dual threat that the England international carries.

It is difficult to look at Mount’s stats from last season and take too much encouragement. The one that stands out is his average of 5.95 progressive passes per ninety minutes. This ranks in the 93rd percentile among attacking midfielders.

United have signed him to play as a number eight and one of his responsibilities will be progressing the ball. They will be relying Mount to step up against teams that play in a deep block. His progressive passes will have been one of the key reasons he was signed.

It is always a coup to sign a player from a rival club. Mount will be a good signing for United, but he will need time to settle in. If they can get him back to his 2021/22 levels, he could be one of the signings of the summer.

Stats taken from fbref (powered by Opta)