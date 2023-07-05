A Transfer Tale of Two Halves: Arsenal’s Signings and Midfielder’s Future

Arsenal’s Summer Symphony: An Analysis of Key Movements Amid Uncertainties

As the transfer window roars into action, Arsenal seem to be at the epicentre of a whirlpool of potential comings and goings. Yet, amidst the buzz of imminent signings, the future of one stalwart figure, midfielder Thomas Partey, remains a matter of speculation.

Transfer Excitement: An Influx of Fresh Talent to the Emirates

This summer has seen Arsenal turn heads with their impressive activity in the transfer market. Mikel Arteta’s troops have warmly welcomed Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth a considerable £65 million. Not resting on their laurels, Arsenal proceeded to break their transfer record with the impending signing of West Ham’s captain, Declan Rice, for a hefty £105 million.

As per the recent buzz, Rice will be undergoing a medical in North London before officially donning the Gunners’ badge. Additionally, the club’s defensive lineup is set to gain an exciting addition with the approaching deal to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The 22-year-old versatile defender, set to cost the club around £40 million, is considered a steal given the inflated current market conditions. With the finalisation of deals for Rice and Timber, the focus may soon shift to player departures from the Emirates Stadium.

The Potential Exodus: Xhaka and Partey’s Uncertain Futures

Granit Xhaka’s potential move to Bayer Leverkusen for £21.5 million has gained traction in recent times. However, Thomas Partey’s future is still shrouded in uncertainty. Transfer maestro Fabrizio Romano, writing for CaughtOffside, reports that Juventus and several Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interest in the Ghanaian.

Romano states:

“Thomas Partey has interest from Juventus and from Saudi clubs, but as of now, this is still nothing advanced.”

Regarding Xhaka’s situation, Romano disclosed:

“There has also been a verbal agreement for Granit Xhaka to join Bayer Leverkusen, which has been in place since May. It’s very advanced, but now it’s up to Arsenal, they will look to resolve the final details of the Rice story and then decide on Xhaka and Partey.”

Looking Ahead: What the Future Holds for Arsenal

As Arsenal continue to strengthen their ranks ahead of the new season, the future of some of its existing stars hangs in the balance. With Rice and Timber almost on board, attention will inevitably turn to the futures of Xhaka and Partey, whose Arsenal careers hang in the balance.