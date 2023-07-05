Report: Manchester United’s Initial Bid for Goalkeeper Rejected

Inter Milan’s Keeper Conundrum: Andre Onana’s Transfer Saga Unfolds

In the theatre of football’s most thrilling dramas – the transfer market – Manchester United and Inter Milan find themselves entwined in a narrative surrounding Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

United’s Goalkeeping Gamble: Andre Onana in the Crosshairs

Manchester United’s quest for a commanding presence between the sticks has led them to Inter’s accomplished keeper, Andre Onana. It’s understood, according to reports by 90min, that United perceive Onana as their top goalkeeping prospect and remain hopeful of hammering out an agreement.

United’s initial proposal, believed to be around the €40 million mark with an additional €5 million in add-ons, failed to persuade the Italian outfit. Inter’s valuation of Onana, who shone brightly in last season’s Champions League final against Manchester City, stands firm at €60 million. United, however, cap their estimate for the 27-year-old at a modest €50 million.

Pushing for Premier League: Onana’s Desire to Switch Sides

Onana, who reportedly rebuffed offers from Saudi Arabia in anticipation of a Premier League deal, is eager to make the move to Old Trafford. United remain steadfast in their negotiations. This was recently exemplified in their dealings with Chelsea for Mason Mount – a transfer that came to fruition on Wednesday. Sources close to the Manchester club believe Inter may eventually relent and reduce their asking price for Onana.

A Question of Finance: Inter’s Struggles and Ambitions

Inter Milan are no strangers to financial struggles, and their need to amass funds for squad reinvestment is apparent. Their recent sale of Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr and impending replacement with Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi exemplifies this necessity.

The Italian club’s aspirations run high, with plans to welcome Romelu Lukaku back to San Siro from Chelsea. This comes in the wake of losing Edin Dzeko to Fenerbahce on a free transfer.

United’s Backup Blueprint: Potential Plan B

Should Onana’s deal prove too steep, United have other options up their sleeve. Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund is currently high on their list to reinforce their striking department. Moreover, the Red Devils might introduce a second midfielder this window, contingent upon their player sales.

As United seek to amplify their recent Mason Mount acquisition, the resolution of Andre Onana’s transfer saga remains a spectacle to behold. With negotiations continuing, the football world waits to see where the Cameroonian goalkeeper will make his next stand.