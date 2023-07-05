Arsenal Gun for Ajax’s Jurrien Timber: A Shrewd Move?

The football fraternity is buzzing with the latest announcement from the North London Reds, Arsenal FC, as they near the finish line in the pursuit of AFC Ajax’s promising defender, Jurrien Timber. The 22-year-old Dutch international, with his enviable pedigree, has now moved into the Gunner’s crosshairs.

Timber to Arsenal: A Done Deal?

“Breaking news, people! Jurrien Timber is all set to don the red and white of Arsenal”

Announced an excited Turkish (real name: Tevfik Bodur) on the popular Arsenal Fan TV YouTube Channel. Highly regarded football pundits, David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, have confirmed this imminent transfer on their Twitter accounts. Ornstein’s tweet read:

“Arsenal have reached full agreement with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber”

He further detailed that the deal comprises a €40 million base fee and an additional €5 million in realistic bonuses, totalling a whopping £40.5 million.

The negotiations, now complete, have paved the way for Timber to undergo a medical examination and finalize his personal terms with Arsenal.

Timber: The Ultimate Arsenal Defensive Solution?

Arsenal’s transfer windows, historically, have not been a picture of efficiency or urgency. This early move for Timber, however, seems to be a breath of fresh air. Turkish lauds this welcome change and regards it as a crucial decision for Arsenal’s defensive concerns. Turkish shared his views:

“Positionally, what I believed we needed heading into this transfer window was someone that can play right-sided center-back and right-back too”

Timber’s versatility indeed promises to plug the gaps in Arsenal’s defensive line, particularly after last season’s unfortunate injuries to Saliba and Tomiyasu. It seems, after all, that the Gunners are finally playing their cards right.

Why Timber?

Timber was not an unknown entity on the transfer market. He was heavily linked with Manchester United before the Reds decided to opt for Martinez. Now that he’s heading toward Arsenal, one must ask, why Timber?

“Jurrien Timber seems to be someone that reads the game well, anticipates a pass, and likes to get in and nick the ball before anything”

He goes on to mention that Timber’s solid anticipation, reading of the game, and ability to win duals are some of the attributes that caught Arsenal’s eye.

Timber: A Perfect Fit for the Gunners?

Every good story needs a hero, and every hero needs the perfect setting. Is Arsenal the right setting for Timber, and is he the hero they need?

While this remains to be seen, Turkish believes Timber will be a vital addition to Arsenal’s lineup. His composure on the ball, excellent pass percentage, and an impressive number of touches make him the ideal choice for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

“Whether it’s the right-sided center-back or the right-back position, I find it hard to see Timber coming in to replace Ben White from the get-go. But I think going into next season, it’s going to be Ben White, Saliba, Gabrielle, and Zinchenko. Whatever happens from then, happens”

And so, as we sit tight and wait for the medicals to be booked and the contract to be signed, it seems Arsenal fans have a lot to look forward to. Jurrien Timber is on his way to Arsenal. Only time will tell if he will bring the stability and defensive resilience the Gunners so desperately need.

Indeed, as Turkish signs off, “Jurrien Timber will be a Gunner real soon.” Stay tuned for updates on this exciting transfer development.