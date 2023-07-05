Liverpool’s Colwill Chase: Anfield Targets Chelsea Youngster

Liverpool’s Resurgent Summer: On the Trail of Levi Colwill

The Anfield camp is buzzing as Liverpool seek to rebound from a lacklustre season, with their eye on Chelsea’s Levi Colwill after already completing two substantial transfers.

A Season of Reinvention

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s spirited gaffer, wasted no time in bolstering his ranks, adding Brighton’s dynamic midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for a hefty £37million. As though this wasn’t enough of a statement, the club welcomed Hungarian maestro Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig with a princely sum of £60 million. Despite these pivotal moves, the club’s shopping isn’t complete just yet.

The Chelsea Conundrum

Liverpool are making a noteworthy overture towards Chelsea’s young prodigy, Levi Colwill. An audacious move following a string of departures from Anfield, but one that showcases Klopp’s knack for spotting talent and his intent to make up for their Champions League qualification shortfall last season.

The England Under-21 standout turned heads during his loan spell at Brighton last season, a tenure that wasn’t without controversy. His social media portrayal of his nights out when Chelsea suffered a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford did not sit well with the Blues’ faithful. Despite this, Brighton have shown interest in Colwill, with two bids being turned down.

As reported by Football London, Klopp’s admiration for the young centre back stems from his excellent performances against Liverpool in the Premier League and FA Cup ties last season. In a squad where Joel Matip’s future hangs in the balance, the Anfield management views the 20-year-old as a potential long-term fixture.

The Pochettino Predicament

Mauricio Pochettino, however, appears reluctant to let Colwill join his current summer exodus. The Argentine tactician is scheduled to meet with Colwill face to face to discuss his future, hoping to secure the rising star with a contract extension.

But securing Colwill isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. The player is seeking assurances about his role at Stamford Bridge under Pochettino. While Chelsea could enact a one-year extension on his current deal next summer, it is contingent upon the player reaching a set number of first-team appearances in the 2023/24 season.

Colwill has been on Chelsea’s books since 2021, but his debut season saw no first-team appearances. Subsequently, he spent a season on loan at Huddersfield Town before his time at Brighton.

Notably, he was part of the recent European Championship semi-final, where England’s under-21s triumphed over Israel with a 3-0 scoreline, with Colwill performing admirably as a centre back throughout the 90 minutes.

With the unfolding summer transfer drama, Liverpool’s chase for Levi Colwill promises to be a story of strategic manoeuvring, with Mauricio Pochettino at the heart of the narrative.