Arsenal and West Ham in a Tug of War for Full Back

West Ham’s Interest in Nuno Tavares

The name at the centre of attention is Nuno Tavares. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the 23-year-old Portuguese player, who spent his last season on loan at Marseille, has caught the eye of West Ham’s management. Arsenal, however, have put a hefty £25m asking price for Tavares’ signature.

The Stumbling Block

While the price seems fair for a player of Tavares’ caliber, there might be a significant obstacle in the way. Turkish giants, Galatasaray, are also on the lookout for Tavares. However, the player seems to have other plans.

Tavares appears less enthused about moving to either of these clubs and is speculated to be waiting for a bid from a more ‘prestigious’ club. Such an attitude could deter potential buyers. But who could blame them? This audacious stance from the Portuguese full-back may indeed change the dynamics of the negotiations in this transfer window.

The Declan Rice Chess Move

In an interesting twist Arsenal and West Ham are engaged in a game of chess involving Declan Rice. As the two London clubs edge closer to announcing Rice’s monumental move to the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have signaled the price tag for Nuno Tavares, a player highly sought after by David Moyes.

Evidently, the negotiations between the two clubs have had a harmonious rhythm, leading many to anticipate further exchanges, not just this summer but in potential upcoming windows.

Arsenal’s Winning Streak in the Transfer Market

Mikel Arteta seems to be having a golden window in the transfer market. After securing the talented Kai Havertz, and having Rice on the horizon, it seems that Ajax’s Jurrien Timber will soon be donning the Gunners’ kit.

Meanwhile, the East Londoners have maintained a rather low profile, possibly strategizing to execute their transfer plans once the Rice move is finalised.