Newcastle Tops the Chase for Leicester Winger

Leicester City Winger Lured by Top Clubs Following Relegation

The bustling football market has reportedly placed Harvey Barnes of Leicester City at the centre of a potential bidding war. Newcastle United, in a bold stride, appears to be at the forefront of this chase. However, their aspirations are set to be tested by three other Premier League competitors.

It’s anticipated that Barnes, a product of Leicester’s academy, will seek greener pastures after Leicester’s tumble to the Championship last season. Should he make the move, it will be the club’s second significant sale of the window, hot on the heels of James Maddison’s £40 million switch to Tottenham.

Newcastle’s Pursuit of Barnes Amidst Interest from Premier League Rivals

The summer has seen Aston Villa, West Ham, and Spurs express interest in the 25-year-old, but Newcastle have now emerged as a frontrunner. The Tyneside club, under the management of Eddie Howe, are keen to secure a left winger, a role that Barnes seems set to fill.

Earlier this week, speculation mounted as Newcastle renewed their focus on Barnes after the £55m acquisition of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. The only potential speedbump being Leicester City’s valuation of Barnes, which might cause financial concern for Newcastle with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations in mind.

Potential Roadblocks and the Transfer Price Conundrum

Two months ago, Leicester City demanded a price tag of £50 million for Barnes. However, the fallout from relegation may cause this figure to decrease. Still, the Foxes might be eyeing a sum similar to Maddison’s selling price, given Barnes has two years remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Previously, Newcastle expressed admiration for Maddison before his departure to Tottenham. The club had their previous two offers for the midfielder turned down. The Magpies could make their second attempt at securing a Leicester player, bolstered by the prospect of Champions League football.

Premier League Competition Intensifies as Transfer Window Unfolds

As the tug of war for Barnes’ signature intensifies, West Ham and Villa, offering European football in the new campaign, are not far behind in the pursuit. Spurs, however, are considered least likely to enter the fray as they’re closing in on Manor Solomon, another promising winger.

When quizzed on Barnes’ future at his inaugural press conference, Leicester City’s new manager, Enzo Maresca, adopted an air of suspense: “The market is open, anything can happen. We can bring in players, but at the same time, we can sell players.”

This information comes from reliable sources at The Guardian, ensuring that fans and followers are kept abreast of the latest developments in this compelling transfer saga involving Harvey Barnes, Leicester City, and Newcastle United.