Tottenham Wooing Harry Kane with a Lucrative Offer

The north London powerhouse, Tottenham, are bringing out the big guns in an effort to retain the services of their talisman, Harry Kane, with a hefty contract. The new deal proposed to the star striker significantly surpasses his current earnings of £200,000 per week. Yet, there’s a catch; the prolific goal-scorer isn’t rushing into signing this contract, especially with the transfer window still wide open.

The Clock Ticks on Kane’s Spurs Deal

Celebrating his 30th birthday on 28th July, Kane stands on the precipice of the final year of his six-year stint with Spurs. As time ticks away, a line-up of top-tier clubs are showing interest in the striker, with Bayern Munich launching an opening bid of €70m just last week. It’s no secret that Thomas Tuchel, Bayern’s gaffer, is clamouring for Kane’s signature.

In Tottenham’s boardroom, the stance remains firm: Kane is not on the market. With the last season’s underwhelming performance looming large, chairman Daniel Levy is wary that his popularity could take a further nosedive if Kane decides to leave.

Levy’s Countermove

Levy is banking on the premise that Kane would see his future tied to Tottenham, not just because of the considerable financial gain under the proposed contract. With newly appointed manager Ange Postecoglou, Levy is hopeful that the squad’s fortunes could shift. Postecoglou is bent on implementing a more aggressive 4-3-3 format and has Levy’s backing. Under the watchful eyes of chief scout, Leonardo Gabbanini, the squad begins to take form.

The new signings are evidence of this reformation, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder James Maddison already on board. The promising winger Manor Solomon’s announcement is imminent. Now, the focus has shifted to reinforcing the central defence, with potential exits of Davinson Sánchez and Japhet Tanganga, and up to three newcomers expected in this department.

Advanced negotiations are underway for Wolfsburg’s £30m-valued Micky van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba is also on the radar. Additionally, Spurs are eyeing the acquisition of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a permanent basis. They are hopeful to strike a deal for a free transfer.

An Uncertain Future for Kane

As pre-season approaches, Kane, who is due to return to training next week, hasn’t had an encounter with Postecoglou yet. The striker’s stance remains undecided. Everything is on the table, from a summer move, another season at Tottenham before departing on a free transfer, to the less likely scenario of extending his contract with Spurs.

Kane’s remarks from the previous season, hinting at a departure from the values that the club cherished under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, still echo in the hallways of the club. Now, Postecoglou’s foremost task is to revitalise the club’s culture, re-establish bonds with the fans, and convince Kane that the ship is worth staying on. As per The Guardian, it’s clear that a turbulent season lies ahead for Tottenham.