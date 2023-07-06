Milan Steps Up Chase for Chelsea Star

Pulisic: All Eyes on Chelsea and AC Milan’s Negotiations

Milan Ups the Ante

AC Milan are pulling no punches in their pursuit of Chelsea’s dazzling winger Christian Pulisic. With a heightened bid of $24 million on the table, the Serie A side is sending shockwaves through the transfer market, report The Daily Mail.

Pulisic’s Heart Set on Milan

It’s no secret that the USA international is yearning for a switch to the San Siro. “I only wish to join Milan”, Pulisic’s words echoed, after Milan’s opening gambit of $15 million plus add-ons. Meanwhile, the French side Lyon made an audacious rival bid. But Pulisic remained steadfast, stating he would not be swayed to join Lyon “irrespective of their offer.”

Additionally, Lyon’s pursuits have been marred as they face possible sanctions over budget irregularities, as per the French football finance watchdog.

A Tale of Two Clubs

Chelsea and AC Milan have been engaged in transfer liaisons in the past, with notable figures like Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and recently, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, making moves between the clubs. With Pulisic eager to join AC Milan after his four-year spell at Stamford Bridge, this tale might witness yet another chapter.

What’s at Stake?

Pulisic, procured by Chelsea for a hefty $74 million, made a mere eight Premier League starts last season under Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Yet, his influence for the USMNT is irrefutable, boasting an impressive tally of 23 goals in 57 international outings.

As reported by Daily Mail, AC Milan and Chelsea are once again at the negotiating table, with all eyes on the outcome of the enticing battle for Christian Pulisic.