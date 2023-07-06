Arsenal Wrap up £38.5m Transfer for Timber

Arsenal Clinch Timber in Versatile Squad Boost

Timber Ticks All Boxes for Gunners

Arsenal have been wheeling and dealing in the transfer market, and in the latest swoop, the North London club have secured the services of versatile Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. With an eye for a robust rearguard, the Gunners have shelled out an initial £34.2m, with an additional £4.3m in add-ons, making it a total package of £38.5m for the 22-year-old Dutch sensation, reveal The Evening Standard.

A Defender with Flair

The tantalising Timber, who had caught the attention of Manchester United last summer, is predominantly expected to feature as a right-back. But don’t be boxed in; his ability to adeptly manoeuvre into the centre-back role adds that much-desired versatility to the Arsenal ranks.

A Busy Transfer Window

Arsenal have been anything but shy in the transfer window. In addition to Timber, they have already inked a whopping £65m deal with Chelsea for midfield maestro Kai Havertz, and are on the brink of securing West Ham’s captain Declan Rice for a jaw-dropping £105m. It’s evident that the Gunners mean business and are sparing no expense.

A Revolving Door

It’s not all incoming traffic at the Emirates, though. Midfield stalwart Granit Xhaka is rumoured to be heading for pastures new with a potential £21.5m switch to Bayer Leverkusen. The talented striker Folarin Balogun is also generating buzz, and clubs across England and Europe are keeping tabs. Arsenal remain astute, holding out for a £50m payday.

The Gunners are certainly looking to bolster their ranks, and in Timber, they may just have unearthed a gem. The Arsenal faithful are abuzz with anticipation. With Timber’s ink drying on the contract, the Arsenal of the new season is taking shape.