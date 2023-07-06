Blades Cross-Atlantic Bid for DC United Talent

O’Brien-Forest Starlet Piques Sheffield United’s Interest

Sheffield United’s ascension to the Premier League has set the rumour mill abuzz, as the club looks to bolster its squad. Their transfer target radar has zeroed in on Lewis O’Brien, who has been showcasing his skills on loan at DC United. The former Nottingham Forest prodigy has caught the eye of Sheffield’s recruitment head Paul Mitchell, as reported by The Daily Mirror.

The Rooney-O’Brien Connection

The legendary forward who hails from Liverpool is at the helm at DC United, and O’Brien’s impressive stint under him has not gone unnoticed. O’Brien’s journey began with a loan from Nottingham Forest in March, as the 24-year-old was seeking greener pastures after being frozen out by Steve Cooper.

DC United seemed like the ideal destination, thanks to the man with an illustrious history at Old Trafford leading the charge. The starlet had 13 outings and found the back of the net once, leaving a mark in the MLS.

Speaking to the Washington Post, the iconic manager expressed his eagerness to keep O’Brien onboard: “We’re still in conversations. It’s a difficult situation because it’s not in our hands. We’re trying everything we can to try to keep him.”

Sheffield United’s Eager Watch

On the other side of the pond, Sheffield United is keeping a close watch on O’Brien’s availability. The club is riding high on Paul Heckingbottom’s stellar guidance, which took them not only to the Premier League but also to the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Blades, as they’re fondly called, are now seeking reinforcements and O’Brien fits the bill.

But Sheffield United is not alone in the race; the current custodian of O’Brien’s talents is keen on keeping him, creating a tussle between DC United and Sheffield.

The Bigger Picture

While the battle for O’Brien heats up, it’s worth noting that the former Everton forward at DC United had earlier denied speculations of roping in Jesse Lingard, the ex-Manchester United midfielder who was released by Nottingham Forest.

The fate of O’Brien remains an intriguing prospect. With both clubs striving for his signature, it’s set to be a compelling summer.