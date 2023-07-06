Liverpool Shift Midfield Focus in Transfer Market

Liverpool Shifts Focus in Midfield Acquisition

Cooling Off on Gravenberch

Liverpool, have reportedly eased off in their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s midfield sensation Ryan Gravenberch. This comes as a surprise and will surely set back Bayern’s plans as they were eyeing the £25 million from the potential deal to bolster their bid for the coveted Harry Kane.

The Reds’ Change of Heart

According to Florian Patterson, Sky Sports’ transfer maven, Liverpool have exited the race for the Dutch prodigy and have seemingly shifted their crosshairs towards Romeo Lavia. However, as reported by The Athletic, Liverpool aren’t looking to snap up another midfielder until they offload one of their existing players in the centre of the park.

Overflowing Midfield Options

Having recently secured the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool is practically brimming with talent in the midfield. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all primed to contend for spots on the team.

Sticker Shock for Lavia?

Liverpool’s interest in Lavia is tempered by a £50m price tag that’s raising eyebrows. The Anfield outfit are sceptical about shelling out such a hefty sum for a 19-year-old with just one season of top-flight experience under his belt.

Gravenberch’s Stance

Meanwhile, Gravenberch, the 21-year-old midfield maestro, appears undeterred. He was quoted in Algemeen Dagblad as saying, “I am assuming that I will still be at Bayern next season. That is how I am really in it. I am at a top three club in the world. I think that’s beautiful and special. I am not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern.”

Bayern’s Kane Conundrum

Bayern’s aspirations to secure Harry Kane remain alive despite the complexities involved. Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s formidable chief, is said to have a “gentleman’s agreement” with Kane allowing him to make a move outside England. However, this agreement hinges on the club’s eye-watering £100m valuation of Kane being satisfied, particularly steep considering he only has one year left on his contract.

This enthralling transfer saga with Liverpool, Gravenberch, and Kane continues to develop. Bayern and Liverpool’s transfer strategies are keenly watched as the clubs assess their midfield options and the pursuit of striking assets.