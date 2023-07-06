Hammers to Fortify Midfield with Juve Ace

West Ham in Pursuit of Juventus Midfield Maestro

On the Hunt for Midfield Dynamism

West Ham, the east London football giants, are cranking up the gears in their chase for a midfield dynamo. The star in their crosshairs is none other than the Swiss powerhouse Denis Zakaria, a former Chelsea loanee now plying his trade at Juventus. The Hammers are believed to have a £15.3 million bid in the offing for the Switzerland international.

Crunch Time Approaching

While whispers suggest that West Ham’s initial offer falls short of Juventus’ expectations, insiders are hinting at a potential meeting in the middle. “A compromise is expected to be reached by the end of next week,” reveals Gianluca Di Marzio.

Filling the Declan Rice Void

Replacing the indispensable Declan Rice is no small task. A midfield magician, Rice was exemplary in every sense. As a pundit rightly notes, “West Ham are replacing Declan Rice – a midfielder that did everything – and did everything extremely well.”

Manager David Moyes might be setting his sights on not one, but two midfield maestros to substitute for Rice’s departure. Zakaria’s Premier League pedigree may not be gleaming, but could he be one of the two Moyes is scouting?

Will Zakaria find himself donning the claret and blue? Or will Moyes veer towards proven Premier League stalwarts? The next week could see the transfer tides turn in favour of the Hammers.