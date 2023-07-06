Merseyside Talent Makes Chelsea Move

A Blue Diamond: Ishe Samuels-Smith Set for a Chelsea Spell

Unearthing the Gem from Everton

In what is shaping up to be a suave move by Chelsea, the eminent West London side is on the brink of securing the signature of the prodigious talent, Ishe Samuels-Smith, from Everton. With a deal almost sealed, the whispers around the Stamford Bridge corridors suggest a sum in the vicinity of £4 million.

Blossoming in Royal Blue

The 17-year-old defender, who has been the talk of the town in Everton’s youth brigade, has reportedly given the nod to a three-year contract with Chelsea. “The highly-rated teenager featured prominently for Everton’s youth sides this season,” highlighting the breadth of his prowess at such a tender age.

On the Cusp of Greatness

Ishe was handed a taste of first-team environs when he was named on the bench for Everton’s Carabao Cup outing against Bournemouth, which ended in a 4-1 defeat on November 22. He was also amongst the substitutes in the 3-1 setback at the hands of Fulham on April 15. These instances serve as a testament to the young lad’s escalating stock.

As reported by The Athletic, Chelsea’s acquisition of Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton reflects the club’s unwavering commitment to nurturing and investing in youth. With his imminent arrival, the Blues faithful can eagerly await the unfolding of a new chapter with this diamond in the rough.