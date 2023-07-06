Report: New Deal for Luton’s Lockyer After Heart Scare

Tom Lockyer Commits Future to Luton Town Following Heart Scare

Luton Town Football Club are looking to build something extraordinary, with a healthy and energised Tom Lockyer at the heart of it all. Lockyer, the charismatic captain who guided the Hatters to Premier League glory, has put pen to paper on a fresh contract of unspecified duration. Uplifting news for the player and just in time for Luton Town’s Premier League debut.

Road to Recovery: The Lockyer Journey

The 28-year-old embarks on pre-season training today, exhibiting an unwavering spirit after overcoming a heart condition. This startling episode saw him collapse during the triumphant play-off final, a memory thankfully overshadowed by the joy of promotion. Lockyer is now back on his feet and eager to contribute to Luton Town’s top-flight campaign.

A message from Locks. pic.twitter.com/oNVpOMV97j — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 6, 2023

In Lockyer’s words:

“I’ve got an incredible relationship with the fans, the manager, all the boys. I love the club and I love being here. It’s incredible what we achieved last season. To have the chance to play with Luton in the Premier League will be something that’s really special to me.”

Stellar Statistics: Luton Legend

Since joining the Hatters in 2020, Lockyer has proved to be an instrumental figure at Kenilworth Road. With an impressive 100 appearances under his belt, he earned the title of Luton’s 2022-23 Player of the Year following a stellar season where he racked up five goals across 45 appearances.

His commitment, skill, and tenacity didn’t go unnoticed, even amidst the stress of the Championship play-off final against Coventry. A harrowing health scare led to a five-day hospital stay and subsequent surgery to rectify atrial fibrillation, an ailment that disrupts regular heart rhythm.

Managerial Insight: Edwards’ Enthusiasm

Lockyer’s continued association with Luton has elicited great excitement from the management, with Rob Edwards lauding this as a “really important signing”. Speaking fondly of his captain, Edwards said:

“The supporters saw the best of Tom, and I thought his consistency was second to none – and that’s up there in the whole league. That was why he was in the team of the season, why he won loads of awards and why we achieved the special thing that we achieved.”

Further, he added, “He was a huge part of it, not just the blocks, the clean sheets, the leadership. He even chipped in with goals, and important ones as well, none more so than in the [play-off] semi-final. There is no question he is a huge signing for us.”

As Luton Town gear up for their first Premier League fixture against Brighton on 12 August, fans and club members alike have every reason to anticipate a thrilling season, with a resurgent Tom Lockyer steering the ship.