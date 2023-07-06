Why Timber rejected Man Utd & Joined Arsenal: ex-Dutch International view

A New Chapter: Jurrien Timber’s Unexpected Switch to Arsenal

It’s official. Jurrien Timber, Ajax’s sterling defender, has taken the Premier League plunge. But not to where everyone expected. After turning down Manchester United last summer, Timber is set to don the red and white of Arsenal. The question that begs asking – why did Timber reject a reunion with Erik ten Hag at United in favour of the Gunners?

The Manchester United Connection: The Ten Hag-Timber Relationship

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s celebrated manager, shares a deep-rooted history with Timber. He introduced Timber to the first-team football scene at Ajax in 2020, setting the stage for the player’s ascent. Together, they clinched the Dutch domestic double at the season’s end. This journey catapulted Timber into the Netherlands’ national squad.

Ten Hag’s move to Manchester United saw him bring in Ajax stars Antony and Lisandro Martinez for a hefty €150 million. Timber was also on his radar. However, Timber declined this opportunity, sparking numerous speculations.

The Speculation: Van Gaal’s Influence or a Strategic Move?

Rumours flew around that former United boss Louis van Gaal had warned Timber of jeopardising his place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad should he move to Old Trafford. However, such speculation were promptly denied by all concerned parties.

Former Ajax and Netherlands player, Urby Emanuelson, offers a more plausible explanation. According to Emanuelson, the Timber family is adept at strategising the careers of the Timber brothers. His opinion, as he reported to Football Transfers, is that Arsenal’s track record with young talents made it the ideal choice for Timber.

Arsenal: The Ideal Nursery for Young Talent?

In Emanuelson’s words:

“I would choose Arsenal. Why? They treat young players very well there. If you see how they deal with [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Martin] Odegaard, [Bukayo] Saka… they are all guys who are allowed to make mistakes and are made important at the same time.”

Emanuelson believes that Timber’s potential to become a top-tier player aligns well with Arsenal’s growth trajectory.

“Timber has the potential to become the absolute top. That’s why Arsenal would be a good step. Arsenal is growing, they will build on that.”

The Road Ahead: Competition at the Emirates

Timber’s move to Arsenal may not promise an easy path. A centre-back with the ability to also play right-back, Timber is somewhat similar to England international Ben White in profile, who had an impressive run in the last season.

While Ten Hag might point to the example of Alejandro Garnacho, an academy graduate who received his opportunity at Old Trafford, and United’s top scorer Marcus Rashford to prove Timber might have found his footing at Manchester United, the path that Timber has chosen is resolute.

Now, as the €45 million deal with Arsenal nears completion, all eyes are on Jurrien Timber, and how his decision will shape his journey in the Premier League.