Report: Italian International’s Reps Travel For Talks At Anfield

Federico Chiesa: Playing Hard to Get or Heading for Liverpool?

Football, like life, often throws a curveball. You’re happily dribbling your way to success at Juventus and then, ‘BAM’, it’s all offside. Welcome to the Federico Chiesa conundrum. With rumours swirling, Liverpool and other English clubs may be gearing up for a battle royale over this £34 million-rated star, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

England Beckons: The Italian Connection

If there’s anything as thrilling as a goal in the dying minutes, it’s the mad scramble of the summer transfer window. In a bid to orchestrate a potentially seismic move, Chiesa’s agents have jetted off to England for talks with Liverpool. Yes, you heard it right! The lad is looking for a way out of Turin and his representatives are pushing for the Reds or any willing Premier League suitor to snag him up.

Playing the Waiting Game: Anfield in the Horizon?

As we speak, Chiesa is probably sat by his phone waiting for that all-important call. According to Corriere dello Sport (see below), his ears are pricked for ‘important’ updates from the Premier League. The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and even Newcastle United have shown keen interest in the Italian international.

A Tough Love Affair with Juventus

While Liverpool and others are keeping tabs, back in Italy, Chiesa’s relationship with Juve manager Allegri is rather frosty. Should he wave ‘Arrivederci’ to Juventus, chances are he’ll be checking in his luggage for a flight abroad.

The 25-year-old star is dreaming of a salary north of 5 million euros per season. Given Serie A’s current financial climate, they might find that a tough nut to crack. However, I wouldn’t put it past the Reds to loosen their purse strings for this lad.

The Financial Domino Effect

And here comes the crunch. Juventus, also known as the ‘Old Lady’ of Italian football, is well aware that Chiesa’s consistent injury concerns have slashed his market value to 40 million euros (£34 million).

But remember, the Anfield club have already launched an offer of 40 million euros for Federico Chiesa, whose Juventus contract will only last another two years.

However, new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli won’t be pushed around. He’s not willing to part ways with Chiesa unless he gets a cool 60 million euros in the bag.

So, is it a case of “Show me the money” or will Chiesa’s Italian saga end with him stepping onto the Anfield turf? Only time will tell!