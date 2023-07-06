French Star Saliba Secures Future with Arsenal until 2027 – Fan Reaction

Saliba Seals the Deal: A Long-Term Triumph for Arsenal

Arsenal Football Club fans are popping the champagne corks – or at least their footballing equivalent – over the news of their titan, William Saliba, committing his future to the club. The stoic defender has inked a long-term contract keeping him at Arsenal until June 2027, with an option to extend until 2028. Buckle up, folks. It’s time to delve into the spectacle that is Saliba’s glittering journey with Arsenal.

Saliba: The Defending Dynamo

“The big day for Arsenal as William Saliba signs a new long-term contract,” an ecstatic Robbie reported on Arsenal Fan TV. Well, Robbie isn’t wrong, is he? Saliba’s commitment is indeed a day of triumph for Arsenal. And quite frankly, who wouldn’t want a player who can pass a ball as if it’s an extension of his own foot while simultaneously having the strength of a particularly stubborn ox?

Rising from obscurity in 2019 with a £27 million price tag, Saliba initially had fans squinting at him, trying to decipher the enigma that he was. Soon, however, the Frenchman’s spell on loan with Nice and Marseille bore witness to a player blossoming into a defensive force. “He was absolutely brilliant at Marseille,” Robbie remarked on Saliba’s breakthrough, “…a modern-day center-back who can do absolutely everything.” He’s right, of course. Anyone who’s seen Saliba face off against the offensive onslaught of the opposition can attest to this truth.

Averting The Ominous Poaching

“Manchester United made an inquiry…so did Paris Saint-Germain,” Robbie informed, a hint of trepidation in his voice. Well, who can blame him? The thought of losing Saliba to the competition was a spectre that loomed ominously over Arsenal. The defender was approaching the final year of his contract, and the vultures were circling, ready to swoop.

However, Arsenal outwitted them all, effectively tying down their prized asset. “It was going to be a task for Arsenal to persuade him to stay and that’s exactly what they’ve managed to do,” Robbie revealed, triumph resonating in his words. Quite the coup, indeed!

The Deal of the Decade

The contract extension didn’t come cheap. But as the saying goes, ‘you have to speculate to accumulate.’ Saliba’s new deal sees his wages catapult from £40,000 to a staggering £200,000 per week. “His wages will jump… it’s reported that he’s going to be on over 200,000 pounds a week,” Robbie commented, an admixture of shock and awe in his tone.

But, as we all know, in football, you often get what you pay for. And in Saliba, Arsenal certainly got a diamond. He’s gone from a promising investment to a priceless asset, now valued around £65 to £70 million.

In Conclusion

This fresh contract is, in many ways, a statement of intent from Arsenal. An assertion of their belief in Saliba, a testament to their faith in the team, and a clear signal to their rivals. As Robbie insightfully remarked, “For Arsenal to tie down a player of this Talent is so, so important.” And we can’t help but agree.

Saliba is more than just a player. He’s a symbol of Arsenal’s ambitions, a beacon of hope for the future, and an emblem of the team’s fighting spirit. Here’s to William Saliba, the talisman of Arsenal, lighting up the pitch for years to come.