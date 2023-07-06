Liverpool and FSG’s Gaze on the £6bn Qatar Deal

As the floodlights illuminate the bustling heart of Manchester United, with news of a possible sale permeating the air, there’s a significant stir across the Mersey. The owners of their fierce rivals, Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are keen observers of this unfolding drama.

The Manchester United Sale Saga

November last year saw the Glazer family, current owners of Manchester United, making the headlines as they announced their intention to sell the club. This happened shortly after FSG, too, decided to let go of a minority stake in Liverpool. Rumour mills suggest that the Glazers could relinquish 100% of their ownership of United.

Among the prominent contenders to acquire the club are Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Sheikh Jassim’s fifth proposition, a firm bid of a whopping £6 billion, was recently put forth.

The Guardian indicates that the delay in the selling process has left Sheikh Jassim exasperated. A response from the Raine Group, the investment bank representing the Glazers, to his latest offer remains awaited. In contrast, Ratcliffe’s proposed deal includes more than 50% of United’s stakes, potentially allowing the Glazers to hold onto a minority share.

Liverpool, FSG and the Echo of the Deal

The potential sale of United, one of the country’s most successful clubs, has captured FSG’s undivided attention. Their interest could be attributed to the possibility of using United’s final sale price as a benchmark for determining the value of their own minority stake in Liverpool.

Forbes, the financial experts, value Manchester United at £4.72 billion and Liverpool slightly lower at £4.16 billion. Therefore, the unfolding developments at United could have a considerable impact on Liverpool and FSG’s future.

John Henry, the principal owner, validated early this year that discussions with prospective investors were underway. In a conversation with the Boston Sports Journal, he said, “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: We merely formalised an ongoing process.”

While emphasising the absence of a complete sale, he added, “Are talking with investors about Liverpool? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

The Future of FSG and Liverpool

Liverpool and FSG are thus poised at a pivotal juncture, their fate possibly influenced by the future owner of Manchester United. As the Merseyside giants, along with their owners, keep a close watch on the £6 billion Qatar deal, the football world continues to follow the drama with bated breath.