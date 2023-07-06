Villa’s Torres Move Signals Emery Intent

Torres Signing Signals New Era at Villa

Aston Villa will clinch the signing of 26-year-old Spanish international Pau Torres next week, making him the first big-money arrival of the Unai Emery era at Aston Villa.

The Unai Emery Effect

The former Sevilla, Arsenal, and Villarreal manager joined the Midlands club in November when Villa called time on the disappointing tenure of Steven Gerrard. Villa looked, at the time, like a side destined to battle relegation for the season. Under Emery, they played like a Champions League calibre team as he used his experience and tactical know-how to get the best out of the players he inherited. He was arguably deserving of the Manager of the Year award for guiding Villa back into Europe for the first time since Martin O’Neill managed it over a decade ago.

Looking Ahead: Emery’s Plans for Villa

His only addition in January was Alex Moreno arriving from Real Betis, as he preferred to continue to assess his squad ahead of what will surely be a big summer for the Villans.

Torres: The Upgrade Villa Needs

Emery is a clever guy, who’s been around the block more than once, and he knows what a good defender looks like. He won’t be fooled by a few good months of form and will realise that Tyrone Mings might look the part, but he’s a long way short of being good enough for a team with real ambitions of gatecrashing the top four.

Snapping Up Torres: A Coup for Villa

He moved quickly this summer to improve his team, snapping up a man he knows very well from his tenure at Villarreal, Pau Torres. Torres is an excellent defender, and a very good ballplayer, and will provide an immediate upgrade on Mings. The 26-time capped Spaniard will provide a calming influence on Villa’s defense and seems likely to partner last summer’s big-money arrival, Diego Carlos, who has recovered from the torn Achilles tendon that caused him to miss most of last season.

Savvy Business for Villa

Securing a player that, only twelve months ago, was being talked of as a £60mil defender with Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea all being strongly linked to him, is a big coup for Villa. To get him for £33mil shows excellent business savvy. Villa realised Torres only had 12 months left on his deal and having decided he was their top target, moved swiftly to secure his signing.

Anticipating More Additions

The 26-year-old is unlikely to be the last addition, with Emery and new Sporting Director Monchi set to use their extensive contacts and proven track record of talent of identification to full effect. Villa won’t be content with a single season in Europe. Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris are very ambitious, that’s why they brought Emery and Monchi to the club. They also have a proven track record of backing managers financially.

The Dawn of a New Era at Villa Park

This hasn’t always worked out as both Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard wasted large amounts of money on dross, but the current management team has a real track of success, and if the signing of Torres is anything to go by they will continue to aim big this summer.

It could be the beginning of something very special at Villa Park.