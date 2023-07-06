Frimpong’s Transfer: Arsenal’s Potential Tactical Shift

Arsenal’s Strategic Pivot: The Frimpong Opportunity

When we consider the recent murmurs surrounding Arsenal’s ongoing strategy for player acquisition, an intriguing prospect has surfaced in the form of Bayer Leverkusen’s full-back Jeremie Frimpong. The potential recruit provides an exciting contrast to the current squad, promising a transformation of Mikel Arteta’s in-game approach.

Arsenal’s Persistent Hunt for Talent

According to Football London, Arsenal’s shopping spree doesn’t seem to have concluded, despite recent signings such as Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and the soon-to-be-announced Declan Rice. The Gunners’ radar remains active, looking for opportunities to bolster their lineup as they deem fit.

Persistent rumours connect Arsenal with central midfielders, forwards, and additional defenders. In the defensive department, a legitimate interest has been piqued in Jeremie Frimpong, a Dutch international currently at Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong’s Stellar Performance

Last season, the 22-year-old had an exceptional run in the Bundesliga, netting eight goals and contributing an impressive seven assists. This offensive prowess placed him firmly among the game’s most attack-minded full-backs.

His performance metrics, according to FBRef, are indeed laudable. In the realm of non-penalty goals per 90, he stands at the 98th percentile, 90th for assists per 90, and 88th for shot-creating actions per 90.

Even more remarkable is his on-ball ability. In terms of progressive carries per 90, he ranks in the 99th percentile, again in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90, and 99th percentile once more for touches in the opponent’s penalty area.

The Perfect Contrast for Arteta’s Arsenal?

Nevertheless, defensive skills seem to be Frimpong’s Achilles heel. His percentile standings fall dramatically in this area: 35th for tackles per 90, 8th for interceptions per 90, 14th for blocks per 90, 20th for clearances per 90, and 19th for aerial duels won per 90. It’s clear that this style of play is central to Frimpong’s identity as a footballer, and intriguingly, it may provide the perfect foil to the existing Arsenal strategy.

There have been numerous instances where Arsenal, in need of a goal, have found themselves unable to instigate significant changes from the bench or within the team structure. Recent substitutions, like Ben White for Takehiro Tomiyasu, have offered little variation in terms of player profiles.

Frimpong’s addition could break this pattern. Admittedly, his defensive frailties could add to Arsenal’s vulnerability. Yet, when the Gunners are already trailing, having a player of Frimpong’s attacking prowess to bring on could prove highly beneficial.

Furthermore, during home games where Arsenal are expected to dominate ball possession, starting with Frimpong could be a viable option. His arrival would unquestionably add much-needed variation to Mikel Arteta’s tactics, a breath of fresh air the 22-year-old seems ready to provide.