Wolves Stupidity is Brentford’s Opportunity

The Arrival and Early Promise of Collins at Wolves

Last summer Wolves beat competition from a number of Premier League clubs to secure the signing of one of the best young central defenders in England when they landed Nathan Collins from Burnley for a fee of £20mil.

The Surprise Sale to Brentford

This summer, in the dumbest move of the transfer window to date, Wolves have decided to sell Collins to Brentford at a small profit.

The Rocky Journey of Collins at Wolves

Yes, Collins had a tough season last year but he went into the season as a 21-year-old with only one season in the top flight under his belt. What were they expecting? Prime Alessandro Nesta?

Early Struggles and the Mismanagement of Collins

Collins had joined Burnley in the summer of 2021, and despite his best efforts the Clarets had been relegated and needed to make sales to balance their books and allow Vincent Kompany to rebuild the team. A number of clubs, including Brentford, tried to sign Collins but the young Irish defender settled on Wolves as his new home and joined the Midlands club who were expecting to build on the promising first season they had experienced under Bruno Lage.

Turmoil and Transition at Wolves

The season did not go to plan, with Lage dismissed after just eight games and no replacement lined up. Wolves flailed around for the six months prior to the World Cup, trying desperately to convince Julen Lopetegui to become their new boss. They were, eventually, successful, but by the time he actually stepped into the role. Caretaker Steve Davis oversaw a shocking run of form with the former Burnley and Barnsley defender looking completely out of his depth in charge of a Premier League team.

A Team in Crisis, Collins Sidelined

When Lopetegui took over, the team was at rock bottom. There was no structure to what they had been doing, they couldn’t score enough goals and they couldn’t stop them going in at the other end.

The Potential Missed by Wolves

Lopetegui decided to add the experienced Craig Dawson to bring some leadership and organisation to the team, and Collins was sacrificed to the bench. It was understandable at the time, Collins had not performed well. But neither had anyone else. Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, and Max Kilman had also been terrible, and there was no protection of the defense from the midfield.

Brentford’s Gain, Wolves’ Loss

Instead, Wolves, possibly desperate for money, have sold him to Brentford and their stupidity will benefit not only the Bees but also Collins himself. Thomas Frank’s back three, which Collins will likely play in the middle of, is perfect for him to continue his development. Brentford have a proven track record of developing young players and providing a good environment for players to play through poor runs of form.

A Move that Could Prove Costly for Wolves

Given Collins’s age, ability, and potential, this could prove to be one of the signings of the summer and a sale that Wolves will massively regret.