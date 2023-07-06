Mandzukic-like Striker Rejects Nottingham Forest, Eyes Top Teams

Sandro Kulenovic: An Affectionate Rejection of Nottingham Forest

An enthralling display of loyalty has unfolded as Sandro Kulenovic, a striking sensation from Dinamo Zagreb, chooses to sidestep a potential move to Nottingham Forest. An intriguing saga, reported by Karadeniz Gazete, unravels in the wake of the Croat’s ‘top level’ demands.

The Allure of Home: Zagreb’s Pride

Sandro Kulenovic isn’t just another cog in Dinamo Zagreb’s wheel. Born and bred in Zagreb, his bond with the club runs deeper than the usual player-team relationship. Unsurprisingly, it takes more than a lucrative offer to disentangle this Zagreb native from his beloved club. The allure of Nottingham Forest, who spent most of the previous season warding off relegation, seems insufficient for the 23-year-old marksman.

Nottingham Forest’s Pursuit: An Unrequited Interest

Nottingham Forest’s interest in the Croatian talent is not a recent fascination. They had previously tabled a £2.5 million loan-to-buy proposal for Kulenovic in 2021. However, these attempts remain unreciprocated as the striker, often compared to ‘Mario Mandzukic’ due to his striking prowess and impressive 6ft 3ins stature, rebuffed Forest’s advances yet again.

Kulenovic’s Firm Stand: Setting The Bar High

The Croatia U21 international had clear words about his prospective move away from Dinamo, stating:

“If I’m going to leave Dinamo, the team must be (at the) top level. Nottingham doesn’t mean much to me.”

A blunt dismissal, indeed. Kulenovic has clearly set the bar high for his next venture.

The Curiosity of Trabzonspor: An Unresolved Mystery

With the rejection of Nottingham Forest, one can’t help but speculate about Kulenovic’s stance on joining Trabzonspor. The Turkish Super Lig champions of 2022 boast of a star-studded lineup including the likes of Maxi Gomez, Marek Hamsik, and former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra. With fellow Croatian Mislav Orsic already in their ranks, the prospect of moving to the Black Sea might hold some appeal for the young Croatian striker.

Yet, until Kulenovic explicitly states his inclinations, these remain mere speculations. For now, the future of Sandro Kulenovic hangs in a balance, brimming with intrigue and curiosity.