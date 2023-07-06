Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka: The End of an Era

Xhaka’s Journey to Bayer Leverkusen: An Inevitable Exodus

As one of Arsenal’s most recognisable figures of the last decade, Granit Xhaka’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen encapsulates a certain inevitability. After a respectable tenure of seven years at the Emirates, the Swiss stalwart has ended the speculation, committing himself to a new chapter in the Bundesliga.

Alleged sources near Leverkusen have intimated the fee to be lower, but regardless, Xhaka’s journey to Germany will net Arsenal a windfall of around €25 million (£21.5m, $27.3m). The 30-year-old midfielder has penned a five-year agreement, determined to bring his brand of stability to Xabi Alonso’s ranks.

The Legacy Left Behind: A Tributary Ode to Xhaka

Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu Gaspar, expressed a heartfelt farewell via Arsenal.com. “Granit has been a big part of our club for a long time,” Gaspar mused, “He has given us great commitment and quality over the years, playing such an important role in our progression and success.”

Adding to the emotional parting, Mikel Arteta echoed these sentiments, “We are saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person loved by all of us. It has been an incredible journey together for him and he has given absolutely everything for this club.”

His words painted a picture of a club grateful for a devoted servant, with Arteta adding, “We cannot thank Granit enough for his service and contribution to this club over the years. We wish Granit and his family all the best in the next step of their lives.”

An Impressive Haul: A Snapshot of Xhaka’s Arsenal Tenure

Arriving at Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, Xhaka was immediately thrust into the spotlight. Over the course of 297 appearances, he amassed 23 goals and 29 assists, carving a notable role in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

During his spell in London, Xhaka hoisted four notable trophies: the FA Cups in 2017 and 2020, alongside the Community Shields in 2018 and 2021. An imprint left on the club, and a testament to his influence over the years.

A Forward-Looking Arsenal: Fresh Blood On the Horizon

In the aftermath of Xhaka’s departure, Arsenal are reportedly close to welcoming a duo of signings. West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber are rumoured to be on the verge of embracing life in the red and white. As one era ends, another begins, with the Gunners focused on evolving, even as they bid farewell to one of their most influential figures.