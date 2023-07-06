Manchester United Step Up Goalkeeper Pursuit with a £43m Bid

United’s Determination: A £43m Bid for Inter’s Onana

Navigating the complicated waters of the summer transfer window, Manchester United are demonstrating their determination in securing the signature of Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana. The English giants have increased their initial offer to a substantial £43m, amplifying their intent to bolster their goalkeeping ranks and making Onana the pivot of their summer targets.

The original bid of £38.5m fell short of Inter’s expectations. However, undeterred, United returned to the negotiating table, this time with an enhanced package – a substantive £38.5m up front and an additional £4m riding on add-ons.

Inter’s Stand and United’s Optimism

Although this improved offer doesn’t quite hit the £45m mark that Inter Milan were holding out for, a wave of optimism is sweeping the United camp. The consensus in the corridors of Old Trafford is that the clubs are edging towards a mutually agreeable resolution, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Bringing Onana to the Premier League would also create an intriguing subplot: the Cameroonian’s reunion with his former gaffer at Ajax, Erik Ten Hag. The personal terms for this potential move are yet to be ironed out, but there’s an air of expectancy rather than trepidation surrounding the process.

Onana to Replace De Gea?

Onana is being sought as a replacement for David De Gea, the Spaniard who once ruled the United goalpost. His contract talks lingered, with a proposed cut-price extension from his previous £375,000-per-week deal, but an agreement eluded both parties. Currently, without a club, it’s not out of the question that those negotiations could be revisited depending on the success of United’s pursuit of a new shot-stopper.

The Future of Dean Henderson and Other Alternatives

United’s Dean Henderson is back in the mix after a loan stint with Nottingham Forest, which unfortunately ended prematurely due to injury. Forest have shown interest in his services once more, keen to secure his services quickly should United grant the go-ahead.

In the broader landscape of the transfer market, United have also pondered cheaper alternatives to Onana, mindful of their financial constraints. Among those considered are Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow and Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp.

This growing insistence on securing Onana’s services speaks to a Manchester United eager to assert itself once again on both the domestic and European stage. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will win their tussle with Inter Milan over Andre Onana and reinforce their ranks with Ten Hag’s top target.