The Hammers Set for Shake-up: Back-Room Exit and Serie A Arrival?

West Ham United: Navigating Change and Pursuing Swiss Midfielder Denis Zakaria

A potential reshuffle at West Ham United, with coach Paul Nevin destined for Strasbourg and Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria potentially joining on loan, hints at a significant transformation in the making at the London Stadium.

Paul Nevin: A Loss to The Hammers’ Backroom

Paul Nevin’s departure is set to be the second major loss for David Moyes’s coaching team this summer, following Mark Warburton’s exit last month. The influential 54-year-old coach is primed to join Patrick Vieira’s backroom staff at Strasbourg, as reported by The Guardian. While Nevin remains part of Gareth Southgate’s England backroom staff, his absence will be felt at West Ham, where he’s played an integral part in their European qualification for three consecutive seasons.

The Impact on David Moyes’ Setup

Nevin’s move away comes at a time when Moyes is already grappling with the task of replacing Warburton, intensifying the shake-up in West Ham’s coaching structure. With trusted staff members Stuart Pearce and Alan Irvine also departing last summer, Moyes may have to navigate the 2023-24 season with a revamped team around him.

Uncertainty in Recruitment

The question of replacing Rob Newman, the head of recruitment, adds another layer of complexity. West Ham’s recent appointment of Tim Steidten as their technical director has cast a shadow over Newman’s future. Steidten’s role in collaborating with sporting director Mark Noble, Moyes, and co-owner David Sullivan on transfers could influence the club’s recruitment strategy.

Moyes: Untouchable for Now

Despite last season’s pressure, Moyes, with a year left on his contract, has cemented his position following West Ham’s victory in the Europa Conference League. This triumph, their first trophy in 43 years, has made Moyes somewhat untouchable. However, the Scottish manager will likely crave for a more personalised setup in the backroom, potentially setting the stage for more adjustments at the London Stadium.

The Quest for Reinforcements: Denis Zakaria

The likely sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m could trigger a flurry of activity in West Ham’s transfer dealings. Moyes is keen to replace Rice with at least two midfielders, with Denis Zakaria surfacing as a promising prospect. Preliminary discussions over a loan deal for the Swiss midfielder are ongoing. Zakaria’s stint at Chelsea, albeit marred by injuries, coupled with his affordability, makes him an attractive candidate for the Hammers.

A Glance at Other Potential Signings

While Zakaria might be a strong contender, West Ham’s final decision on their targets remains undecided. There’s keen interest in Fulham’s João Palhinha and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. Moyes also eyes Sunderland’s Dan Ballard, Ajax’s Edson Álvarez, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Bristol City’s Alex Scott. The pursuit for a left winger also continues, with Leicester’s Harvey Barnes being considered.

The summer of 2023 could see a significant reshaping of West Ham United, on and off the pitch. As Moyes navigates these potential changes, the Hammer’s fans will hope for another season brimming with success.