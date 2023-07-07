Star Player on the Verge of a Brighter Fulham Future

Fulham Set to Secure Willian’s Signature

Fulham, the west London outfit, are on the brink of cementing their contract negotiations with former Chelsea and Arsenal maestro, Willian. In a noteworthy development, they’ve tabled an enhanced offer that seems to have impressed the seasoned attacker.

From Substantial to Significant: A Hefty Salary Leap

In an attempt to secure the Brazilian’s services, Fulham’s initial offer mirrored the salary package from last season, which exceeded £50,000 per week. However, the club has now raised the stakes significantly. The revised remuneration floats in the vicinity of £100,000 per week, a figure that’s closer to Willian’s liking.

A Stalemate on Contract Length

Despite the advancement in salary negotiations, the length of the proposed contract is yet to find common ground. Willian remains firm on his preference for a two-year deal, contrasting the club’s earlier proposition of a one-year agreement with an optional extension.

Willian: A Key Cog in Silva’s Fulham Machine

As reported by The Athletic, Marco Silva, Fulham’s head coach, deems retaining Willian a top priority. It comes as no surprise given the Brazilian’s stellar performances in his return to the Premier League, becoming an integral piece in Silva’s tactical puzzle.

Influence of Silva’s Future on Willian’s Contract Talks

The coach’s uncertain future, courtesy of interest from Saudi Arabia, appears to have influenced the discussions with the 34-year-old Willian. Silva’s potential departure could have significant repercussions on Fulham’s squad dynamics and the former Chelsea and Arsenal player’s role within it.

The Impact of Willian’s Involvement in Fulham’s Campaign

Willian has been a shining light in Fulham’s campaign, standing out among his peers as the club clinched a commendable 10th-place finish last season. Operating predominantly on the left wing, the veteran’s involvement was instrumental to the club’s success.

The Wide Left Conundrum: Departure of Solomon and Uncertainty over Kebano

Fulham, however, have had their share of departures this summer, with another left-sided winger, Manor Solomon, already bidding farewell. Further uncertainty prevails regarding Neeskens Kebano, a longstanding servant of the club, with contract terms yet to be agreed.

Willian’s Fulham Journey: A Year On

Willian’s move to Fulham last August, after prematurely severing ties with Brazilian club Corinthians, has been a rewarding one. As a free agent, he’s been able to prove his worth in the English top flight, demonstrating that class is indeed permanent.