Coventry City Eyeing a Move for Everton Striker

Coventry City’s Stance on Ellis Simms, Everton FC’s Young Striker

The Budding Interest in Ellis Simms

There’s a hum of interest pulsating through Coventry City’s ranks, as it seems they have their sights set on Ellis Simms, Everton FC’s young striker. In the spiralling world of football, a beacon of talent like Simms doesn’t go unnoticed for long. A transfer interest reported by BBC Sport tells us that the Championship side has been eyeing Simms for a permanent deal.

A Promising Track Record

The 22-year-old academy product had an eventful season last year. With a loan to Sunderland in the first half, Simms quickly made his mark by netting seven goals. After returning in January, he added another goal to his tally in 11 games. Clearly, Simms has already started painting a promising canvas for his career, with Everton reportedly valuing him between £7m and £10m.

The Potential Departure of Viktor Gyokeres

Simms’ potential transfer to Coventry City could fill the shoes of their striker, Viktor Gyokeres. Rumours are swirling of an £18.5m move for Gyokeres to the Portuguese juggernauts, Sporting Lisbon. Despite his stellar contribution of 23 goals last season, the Sky Blues suffered a gut-wrenching defeat to Luton in the Championship play-off final on penalties.

Everton’s Pre-Season Training and Absences

As some of Everton’s first-team players returned for pre-season training, Simms was noticeably absent, adding fuel to the speculation of his transfer. Everton have experienced their fair share of departures. Tom Davies, Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic have all taken their leave after their contracts expired, while loan deals for Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre were not turned permanent.

An Overhaul for Everton FC

With the Premier League survival hanging by a thread on the final day last season, Everton are undergoing an extensive squad overhaul. The glaring issue? Their woefully low goal tally, a meagre 34 goals in 38 games, the glaring deficiency highlights the urgency to secure a potent striker.

Almeria’s El Bilal Toure on Everton’s Radar?

Mohamed El Assy, Almeria’s chief executive, sparked rumours of Everton’s interest in their 21-year-old frontman, El Bilal Toure. The Mali international reportedly has a release clause of 40 million Euros (£34.3m). However, according to BBC Sport, El Assy’s claims of a formal offer from Everton appear to be wide of the mark.

In a football world full of conjecture and hyperbole, the interest in Ellis Simms from Coventry City seems to be one of the more grounded and promising prospects. Whether this potential transfer will materialise remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – Ellis Simms is a name we will be hearing more about in the world of football.