Arsenal’s Round Bids Adieu, Eyes on Santi Cazorla

Farewell to Steve Round, as Arsenal Eye a Familiar Face

In a move that is certain to ripple through the ranks at the Emirates, Steve Round, Arsenal’s assistant manager, is set to leave his post after an impactful tenure of three-and-a-half years. The decision is believed to be a consensus, reached in concert between the distinguished coach, who joined forces with Mikel Arteta in 2019, and the North London club itself. This revelation came to light through Technical Director, Edu Gaspar, who informed the staff about the development on Thursday.

Steve Round: A Coaching Veteran’s Chapter Concludes

An instrumental figure in Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph in 2020, Round, 53, had two remaining years on his contract. However, his illustrious coaching career spans far beyond Arsenal. Having carved a name for himself with stints at Newcastle, Everton and Manchester United, all in the capacity of assistant manager, his influence on English football is undeniable. Round also offered his services to the England national team from 2006 to 2007, working as Steve McLaren’s deputy.

Santi Cazorla: A Potential Homecoming?

As the dust of Round’s departure settles, murmurs have begun to circulate around his potential successor. Arsenal fans might be in for a treat, as rumours suggest the prodigal son, Santi Cazorla, may be set for a grand return.

Cazorla, who recently parted ways with Al Sadd in Qatar, has previously expressed his desire to work under Arteta. Despite his age, the 38-year-old’s return would be received with open arms by the Arsenal faithful, who fondly remember his six-year stint with the Gunners.

During an interview with AS in 2021, Cazorla commented:

“It is something that I would value tomorrow, now I am not considering it… If I am given the opportunity and he believes that I can help him, it is something that I would not mind and would leave the door open to enjoy that experience with him.”

While Cazorla’s illustrious career has been punctuated by injury battles, his resilience is unshaken. After making an inspiring comeback to play five more years with Villarreal and Al Sadd, the beloved playmaker might just be poised for a grand re-entry into Arsenal.

According to TalkSport, the stage seems set for Cazorla. With a void to fill and an undying love for the club, his potential homecoming could signal a new chapter in the Arsenal story.