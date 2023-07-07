Rangers Bolster Squad with Nigerian Ace Dessers

Rangers Acquire Prolific Nigerian Striker Cyriel Dessers

Scottish Premiership stalwarts, Rangers, have secured the services of talented Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers from Italian club Cremonese in a move veiled in secrecy over the transfer fee. Born in Belgium, the 28-year-old international boasts a four-year commitment to Rangers, further strengthening their offensive line-up.

Cyriel Dessers: A Journey From Cremonese to Rangers

Dessers was bound to Cremonese until the summer of 2027, but the siren song of Rangers and the Premiership lured him prematurely from the relegated Italian club. The team’s manager, Michael Beale, expressed immense satisfaction over the successful negotiation, stating on the official Rangers’ website:

“Cyriel pushed extremely hard to make this transfer a reality and showed a huge desire to come here.”

Previously, Dessers enhanced his reputation at Genk, hitting the back of the net three times in his last two games in Belgium’s top flight. Subsequently, he joined Cremonese in August, contributing seven goals to the side during his 29 appearances in Italy’s Serie A.

Beale lauded the striker’s extensive experience spanning across the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy, including noteworthy performances in European competitions. “We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession,” Beale remarked, continuing, “At 28-years-old, he is at a good age and will bring personality and leadership to our team.”

Dessers’ Career Arc: From Belgium to Scotland

Dessers began his football journey with Belgian teams Leuven and Lokeren, subsequently moving to the Netherlands with Breda, Utrecht, and Heracles Almelo. In 2020, the call of his birthplace led him to Genk.

However, a regular starting spot remained elusive, prompting a loan spell to Feyenoord. Despite making 24 of his 42 appearances as a substitute, Dessers impressively netted 20 goals, including 10 in the Europa Conference League. Unfortunately, Feyenoord chose not to exercise their purchase option.

Dessers on Joining Rangers

Dessers has been vocal about his excitement to don the Rangers’ jersey, terming it as “a big relief to finally” join the club. “There have been some long days and some stressful days, but it is a great feeling to finally be here,” he enthused.

Dessers was notably impressed by the club’s history, fan base, and the iconic Ibrox Stadium. His subsequent discussions with Beale left him optimistic about the future. “I had really good talks with Michael Beale about his plans, the ideas of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team,” he said, As reported by the BBC