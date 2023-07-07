Arsenal Legend Endorses Kieran Tierney’s Move to Newcastle

The ‘Tierney to Newcastle’ Debate: Ray Parlour Weighs In

Parlour’s Perspective: Tierney, a Great Addition for Newcastle?

In an interview with JBI Training, Ray Parlour, the former Arsenal midfield maestro, recently shared his thoughts on Kieran Tierney’s potential move to Newcastle United. According to Parlour, such a signing could significantly benefit the Magpies.

Tierney has been circling in the transfer rumour mill with links to Newcastle for a considerable time now. The 26-year-old left-back, who only managed six Premier League starts for Arsenal last season, appears eager for a change of scenery and more regular football.

The Stumbling Block: Arsenal’s Asking Price

However, the transfer hasn’t been smooth sailing. Newcastle United reportedly approached Arsenal for Tierney, but the asking price set by the Gunners seemingly exceeded the Magpies’ valuation of the player. Considering Tierney’s track record of 66 Premier League starts since moving from Celtic four years ago, Newcastle’s resistance is understandable.

The transfer window, with its usual ebbs and flows, could yet see a change in the dynamics between the buying and selling clubs.

Parlour’s Interaction: Tierney’s Performance Under the Microscope

In an interview with JBI Training, Parlour was asked about Tierney’s expected departure, and whether the player has lived up to expectations during his time at Arsenal.

Parlour acknowledged the frustrations Tierney has faced at the London club, noting:

“I really like the lad, I’ve spoken to him on many occasions, and he has really tried to do his best whenever he’s been in the team.”

The former Arsenal player also touched upon Tierney’s injury woes, which have hindered his progression in the team.

Discussing Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup, Parlour pointed out the difficulty for Tierney to fit into the current system. He elaborated:

“The way that Mikel Arteta sets up his team, with Zinchenko moving into the midfield, he seems to be a better fit for the manager. You can’t ask Tierney to perform that Zinchenko role – he is an out-and-out left-sided player that loves to get forward and hug the touchline. Sometimes certain players don’t click in certain teams.”

Newcastle’s Potential Gain: Parlour’s Predictions

Underscoring Tierney’s potential, Parlour stated:

“If Tierney were to join Newcastle, I think he would be a great signing for them.”

Parlour also touched upon Arsenal’s necessity to balance their books this summer, indicating that if a player is unhappy, moving them on could be the best decision.

The Premier League Race: Can Arsenal Stop Manchester City?

When quizzed about the upcoming Premier League season and the dominance of Manchester City, Parlour expressed his hopes for his former club, Arsenal. He suggested that Arsenal, despite City’s squad depth, must believe they can challenge for the title.

With Liverpool also strengthening their squad and Newcastle poised for investment, the upcoming season is shaping up to be an intriguing contest.