Manchester United Close To Ending Their Goalkeeping Search?

The Keeper’s Carousel: Manchester United Eyes Andre Onana

The rumour mill is abuzz with Manchester United’s interest in Inter Milan’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana. Erik ten Hag, the boss at United, appears eager to stabilise the team’s goalkeeping concerns, especially given the looming uncertainty over David de Gea’s future. BBC Sport have reported that the Red Devils hope to complete the deal soon.

The Spaniard’s contract expired at the end of the last month, leaving the football world speculating his next move. Amid this backdrop, United’s search for a potential replacement has brought Onana into the spotlight.

The Onana Advantage: A Closer Look

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana’s record stands as a testament to his prowess. Last season, the 27-year-old held his fortress in Serie A, maintaining eight clean sheets in 24 matches. His Champions League performance was equally impressive, where he recorded eight clean sheets in 13 matches—the highest number in the competition.

Interestingly, Erik ten Hag’s association with Onana isn’t new. The pair worked together at Ajax, where Onana’s goalkeeping acumen was first recognised under ten Hag’s watchful eyes. Ten Hag believes Onana’s potential and his familiarity with the keeper’s style can be pivotal in acclimatising him to the high-octane rhythm of the Premier League.

Evaluating the De Gea Dilemma

While Onana’s credentials are persuasive, United’s incumbent goalkeeper David de Gea’s future remains unresolved. Ten Hag appears sceptical of de Gea’s capabilities, particularly with ball control at his feet. The looming uncertainty coupled with de Gea’s expired contract amplifies the need for a resolution in the goalkeeping department.

The Financial Balancing Act: United’s Challenges

Given the financial fair play restrictions and the lack of clarity over the club’s ownership, Manchester United is forced to tread cautiously. Despite these constraints, ten Hag is optimistic about acquiring a goalkeeper and a centre-forward, hoping that exits would offset some expenses.

Should the deal materialise, Onana will be the Red Devils’ second acquisition this summer. The club recently signed midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m, indicating their resolve to build a stronger team for the upcoming season.