The Chelsea Chessboard: Weighing the Potential of Matheus Franca

A Starlet on Chelsea’s Radar

According to Football Transfers, the eyes at Stamford Bridge have turned towards Flamengo’s prodigy, Matheus Franca. While Chelsea are reported to be engaged in talks with several players for the same role, Franca has piqued their interest.

However, Flamengo are willing to let their 19-year-old starlet depart this summer only if clubs are ready to meet their asking price of €25million with add-ons. Chelsea’s interest in Franca is apparent, and the player himself is open to joining the West London side. Yet, insiders suggest that the deal won’t be hurriedly inked.

Waiting for the Right Move

Chelsea seem to be playing the waiting game in this transfer window. While Franca remains a high-interest target, it appears the Blues will bide their time before striking a deal. The South American club’s demand for certain add-ons may mean negotiations take time to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

Todd Boehly’s Vision 2030: A Quest for Youth Talent

Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly has embarked on a mission, known as ‘Vision 2030’. His goal: to bring the world’s best young talents to Stamford Bridge. Matheus Franca, with his impressive potential, fits perfectly into this vision.

The Journey and Promise of Matheus Franca

Since Flamengo fell under the stewardship of Jorge Sampaoli in April, Franca has been repositioned as a striker, despite primarily operating as an attacking midfielder throughout his burgeoning career. His contributions were instrumental in Flamengo clinching a continental double of Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores in 2022.

Although his minutes on the field have been restricted, Franca managed to register eight goals and three assists in all competitions. The young talent’s potential is further highlighted by a SciSkill Potential of 94.8, as per FootballTransfers’ official partner SciSports. This figure is predicted to elevate his abilities beyond those of Enzo Fernandez’s current level of 87.3.

Franca’s potential is deemed to be the most promising to emerge from Flamengo’s academy since the rise of Real Madrid’s ace, Vinicius Junior. Chelsea’s pursuit of Franca underlines their strategy to invest in promising talents, shaping the future of the club under the aegis of Vision 2030.