Will Renan Lodi Don Nottingham Forest’s Colours Once More?

The Return of the Prodigal: Renan Lodi’s Potential Reunion with Nottingham Forest

The Forest’s Approach for Renan Lodi

Nottingham Forest, the celebrated Premier League side, have initiated talks for a potential reunion with Renan Lodi, as reported by Football Transfers. The Brazilian defender, who emerged as a standout player for Steve Cooper’s side last season, had bid farewell to Forest after a loan spell. However, recent developments indicate that the club has not yet closed the chapter on Lodi.

At this stage, it remains uncertain whether a deal will materialise. Lodi harbours ambitions to participate in Champions League football next season. Nevertheless, the fact remains that Nottingham Forest are firmly in the conversation, even though a concrete offer has yet to be made.

Lodi’s Anticipated Homecoming

Sources suggest that Lodi, despite being scheduled to leave with Atletico Madrid for their pre-season tour of America, is receptive to a permanent return to the Forest. But it would have to be the right deal. Atletico Madrid are reportedly expecting €20million for the player, marginally less than the €24m they had invested to secure him from Athletico Paranaense four years ago.

As insiders reveal, Forest decided to wait past the €25m option-to-buy clause, banking on the possibility of negotiating a more cost-effective deal. Rumour has it that the final fee might even hover around the €15m mark. So far, Nottingham Forest appear to be the only club negotiating with the La Liga side for a permanent move for Lodi.

Evaluating the Next Move

Having left Forest last season, Lodi has been weighing up his options. Forest, on the other hand, are yet to formally propose a deal for the player who joined them on loan last year. The 25-year-old harbours hopes of joining the Brazil national squad. To fulfil this ambition, he is after ample game time next season. Participating in Europe’s premier competition could further bolster his prospects.

There is an undeniable emotional tie binding Lodi to Forest. It was evident when he seemingly shed tears upon the club’s confirmed survival, and he bid farewell. Although perceived as a final goodbye, Forest are eager to welcome him back to the City Ground.

While the negotiations are in progress, it’s worth noting that other clubs may attempt to outflank Forest in the race to acquire Lodi. His rich experience at the elite level and the lower-than-expected price Atletico are demanding make him an attractive prospect for many.