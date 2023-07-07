Atalanta Eye Striker Loan from Manchester United

Manchester United Ponder Mason Greenwood Loan to Atalanta

The Manchester United camp is abuzz with talks about the potential loan of Mason Greenwood, who hasn’t donned the Red Devil’s jersey since January 2022, to Serie A side Atalanta. Greenwood’s contract with United runs until 2025. As reported by the Manchester Evening News (MEN).

Atalanta’s Interest in Greenwood

Atalanta are said to be showing interest in taking Greenwood on a loan spell from Manchester United. John Murtough, the football director at United, has been deeply engaged in dialogues with the Atalanta representatives. The agenda of these extensive talks includes exploring a prospective deal involving the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund while sending Greenwood out on loan to Atalanta.

Contrary to the interest shown by Atalanta, Roma manager Jose Mourinho has no intention of signing the young forward, despite giving him his initial exposure to senior football back in 2018 during United’s pre-season tour.

Greenwood’s Future at United

Following an intricate decision-making process, United has decided to loan Greenwood out instead of selling him, owing to manager Erik ten Hag’s disinclination towards parting ways with the forward. The 21-year-old’s contract ties him down to United until 2025, with the club holding the option of extending it for another year.

Greater Manchester Police, on February 2, declared that Greenwood “no longer faces criminal proceedings”, after having been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. All charges against Greenwood were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, while United conducted their own inquiry as they “determine the next steps”.

A club source has insisted that they are focused on finalising Greenwood’s future ahead of the upcoming season. The forward’s last game for United was the 1-0 victory against West Ham on January 22, 2022, and he hasn’t been seen at United’s Carrington training complex since his charges were dropped five months prior. Recent images, however, show Greenwood training privately.