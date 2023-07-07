Old Trafford Exodus: Maguire and Others in ten Hag’s Crosshairs

Man Utd Squad Reshuffle: The Future of Harry Maguire and Others Under Erik ten Hag’s Stewardship

With the transfer window’s gears grinding into action, all eyes are on Manchester United as Dutch coach Erik ten Hag unveils his plans to streamline the squad, setting sights on the Premier League title for the coming season. Among the names expected to bid farewell to the Old Trafford faithful in the coming weeks, we find the English centre-back, Harry Maguire.

Ten Hag’s Tactical Reshuffle: The Axe Hangs over Key Players

Drawing parallels with Mikel Arteta’s first full summer at Arsenal, ten Hag has been decisive about the squad’s composition. It’s his belief that a team operates at its peak when every player is committed and involved. The fallout from this philosophy means letting go of those who don’t fit into his long-term vision.

In a report by Miguel Delaney in The Independent, he notes that the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and notably, Maguire, are the prime contenders for this Old Trafford exodus.

Harry Maguire’s Man Utd Conundrum: To Stay or To Go?

The English defender finds himself on shaky grounds. His national team manager, Gareth Southgate, has warned him that consistent Premier League time is vital for securing a place in the squad for Euro 2024. With West Ham United among the clubs showing cautious interest, the exorbitant financial aspect of the potential deal raises eyebrows.

The Old Trafford top brass have slapped a £50m price tag on Maguire, a figure prospective buyers believe could drop to £35m. The issue, however, is the defender’s lofty wages, a legacy of past management’s payroll decisions. This predicament is no stranger to United, who have often found high salaries to be a stumbling block in their efforts to offload players.

The Centre-Back Chessboard: Lindelof and Shaw as ten Hag’s Knights

Despite the wage issue, ten Hag is firm about his centre-back lineup. Victor Lindelof appears to be the chosen one for the primary back up spot, with Luke Shaw as the second in command. This brings Maguire to a crossroads with limited attractive options, with a loan deal potentially on the cards.

McTominay, Fred and Sancho: More Pieces in the Puzzle

Interest in Fred remains from Fulham, while West Ham United and Newcastle United keep tabs on Scott McTominay. On the Jadon Sancho front, a possible sale to Tottenham Hotspur has been mooted, though there hasn’t been significant feedback thus far. Ideally, United would use him as a bargaining chip for Harry Kane, but Kane’s future remains a riddle wrapped in an enigma.

The Road Ahead: Squad Reinforcements and Transfer Hurdles

United’s wishlist includes Inter’s goalkeeper Andre Onana and potentially Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojland, along with Mason Mount. However, the hunt for new signings hinges on successful sales. Even though Kane’s preferred destination is Old Trafford, the challenges of dealing with Daniel Levy cast a cloud over the possibility.

So, as the transfer market braces for a flurry of activity, United fans are left guessing who will take the field in red next season. From a potential Harry Maguire exit to the quest for new signings, the footballing landscape at Old Trafford is set for significant shifts.