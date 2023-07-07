Wolves Forward in Advanced Negotiations with La Liga Club

Wolves Nearing Agreement: Daniel Podence in Talks with Real Betis

Wolverhampton Wanderers find themselves on the precipice of a significant player deal, as their dynamic winger, Daniel Podence, is reportedly engaged in discussions with Spanish outfit Real Betis.

Potential Podence Departure

Wolves are alleged to be in the later stages of negotiations concerning the future of the 27-year-old Podence, as per the latest updates from the Midlands. This move could signify a strategic manoeuvre from the club, as they potentially look to offset their financial balance following an aggressive spending spree last season.

Pedro Sepulveda, as reported by the Birmingham Mail intimated that Betis are deep into talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers, with a proposal, ranging between £7m to £10m, expected to materialise imminently. A decisive few days lie ahead.

Crunch Time for Wolves

The Premier League outfit, Wolverhampton Wanderers, are under pressure to bolster their offensive arsenal after managing a mere 31 goals in the previous season – the lowest tally in the league. Despite limited service, Podence contributed a valuable six league goals, sharing the top scorer title with Ruben Neves, the club captain.

The fleet-footed forward’s goals often tipped the balance, with key contributions against Southampton, Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest, helping the team secure a 13th-place finish.

Podence’s Impact at the Wolves

Podence has proven a valuable asset for Wolves since his arrival from Olympiakos in January 2020 for a fee of £16.9m. Over 105 appearances, the Portuguese has netted 16 times. However, with only 12 months left on his four-and-a-half-year contract, a move could be on the horizon.

Club Transfers and Future Prospects

This summer, Wolves have made considerable gains from player sales, totalling close to £80m. High-profile departures include Neves’ move to Al-Hilal (£47m), Conor Coady’s transfer to Leicester (£7.5m), and Nathan Collins’ switch to Brentford (£23m). They’ve also rebuffed a £30m offer from Napoli for Max Kilman.

With fresh funds at their disposal, they might focus on targets such as Bristol City’s midfielder Alex Scott. Wolves are also reportedly eyeing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson as a potential replacement for Collins.

As talks with Real Betis reach a crucial stage, the future of Daniel Podence hangs in the balance. But the question arises: should the club let go of the Portuguese winger? Time will tell.