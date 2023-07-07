Everton At Front of Queue for Swansea’s Striker

Striker Joel Piroe Eyes Everton Move

The promise of an exciting summer is in the air, with Joel Piroe potentially swapping the Liberty Stadium for the buzz of Goodison Park. Information surfacing from GiveMeSport suggests that Everton might be on the top of Piroe’s preferred destinations list, should the Dutch hotshot leave Swansea City in the coming transfer window.

Piroe’s Unmistakable Mark in Swansea City

Joining Swansea City for a relatively modest sum of £1.5 million from PSV in 2021, Piroe quickly carved a name for himself among the Championship’s elite, racking up an impressive 41 goals in just 88 appearances. However, with only a year left on his contract, the Welsh side faces a predicament. The club might have to part ways with the goal machine to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

A Twist in the Everton’s Pursuit

Previously, Everton’s interest in securing Piroe’s services was reported by the Daily Mail, hinting at a potential swap deal involving Ellis Simms. The plot has since thickened, with well-known football insider Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Simms is inching towards an £8 million switch to Coventry City. This development implies Everton may have to dip into their coffers should they wish to secure Piroe’s signature.

The striker could be on the market for roughly £12 million, a figure which puts Swansea in a precarious position, particularly if Piroe’s desire to switch to Goodison Park is as strong as the rumours suggest.

Could Piroe Be Everton’s Goal Solution?

Everton’s need for a prolific goalscorer is no secret. Last season, the Toffees’ faithful had to pin their hopes on Simms, Neal Maupay, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Piroe’s sensational form for Swansea, albeit in the Championship, suggests he could make a successful transition to Premier League football.

His former manager, Russell Martin, once lauded him as a ‘technically good and excellent athlete’ and believed Piroe was just scratching the surface of his potential when he burst onto the scene. With room to grow, his goal record mirrors that of Viktor Gyokeres, who is poised for a move to Sporting Lisbon following previous links to Everton.

In a turn of events that could favour the Merseyside club, Swansea’s earlier £20 million valuation of Piroe might be halved, making it a potential bargain for Everton. In a summer filled with expectation, the Dutchman’s decision could be a game-changer for both clubs.