Milan To Welcome Another Addition from Chelsea

Christian Pulisic Bids Adieu to Chelsea for Milan

A Fond Farewell to Pulisic

San Siro’s marvellous echo of anticipation is poised to be filled with an American accent, as the gifted winger, Christian Pulisic, pens a new chapter with AC Milan. Pulisic is primed for a Milanese sojourn, following an agreed transfer fee between his current outfit, Chelsea, and the Italian giants.

A Choice Made in Rossoneri Red and Black

Turning a deaf ear to the allure of France’s Ligue 1, and a promising proposition from Lyon, Pulisic had his sights solely set on the Italian outfit. Encouraged by Chelsea’s softened stance on their asking price, AC Milan promptly returned to the negotiation table for an enticing second bid. Informed insiders whisper the agreed transfer fee to be in the ballpark of £20 million, bonuses included.

When the Blues Fade into Rossoneri

With personal terms agreed upon earlier this month, the deal is expected to reach fruition in the imminent days. This follows hot on the heels of the move by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the Blues’ midfielder who had shifted his footballing base to Milan earlier this summer. The move sees Pulisic reunite with Loftus-Cheek and another Blues’ academy product, Fikayo Tomori.

Charting the Journey

The coming days will observe the American international undergo a medical examination, paving the path to sever his four-year association with Chelsea this summer. A promising player, Pulisic made the move to Stamford Bridge in January 2019, for an impressive fee of £58 million. A six-month stint with Borussia Dortmund followed before finally setting foot at Chelsea. However, London proved to be a challenging playground for the 24-year-old, struggling to maintain form and fitness alike.

In his time with Chelsea, Pulisic graced the pitch for 145 matches across all competitions, contributing 26 goals and 21 assists. Extended run of starts, however, proved elusive.

His stellar post-lockdown performance in the later half of the elongated 2019/20 season, where he bagged four goals and four assists in just nine outings, speaks volumes of his potential. With his Croatian passport aiding Milan in meeting their non-EU rules, the San Siro will be eager to witness Pulisic rediscover this spark.

This news arrives courtesy of sources from 90min. The stage is set, and the Chelsea Blue is poised to transform into Milan’s Red and Black.