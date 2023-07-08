Man Utd Star: Dortmund Homecoming on the Horizon?

Borussia Dortmund Push For Jadon Sancho’s Return: A Game of Chance or Strategy?

Could Borussia Dortmund Reunite with Jadon Sancho?

Recounting the four fruitful years of Jadon Sancho with Borussia Dortmund feels like a fairytale football enthusiasts relish. The Englishman, currently struggling to find his footing at Manchester United, might just get a lifeline back to his former club, Borussia Dortmund. A prospect that raises the question – could Dortmund pull off another remarkable comeback? According to Sky Germany, this isn’t a far-fetched hypothesis.

Dortmund’s Possible Scenario: All Eyes on Sancho

“There’s this idea at BVB,” mentioned Florian Plettenberg on Sky’s Friday night Transfer Update. It’s a topic that isn’t instantly dismissed when Dortmund’s authorities are consulted. Indeed, the bond between both parties remains intimate, with Dortmund keeping a keen eye on Sancho’s progress.

“At BVB, they highly appreciate the player and person Jadon Sancho is,” Plettenberg added.

However, it wouldn’t be until the Deadline Day approaches that the real discussion would take place. Two scenarios are currently on the table.

The first scenario is a simple loan move for the 23-year-old back to Dortmund. The second scenario leans more towards a loan that includes a low-cost purchase option that Dortmund could capitalise on.

“These are two ideas that are on the minds at BVB, not intensively, but they’re present,” explained Plettenberg.

Sancho’s Stand: Return or Endurance at United?

So, what is Sancho’s take on all this? Despite two rocky seasons at United, the English international remains keen to assert his mark. Therefore, a comeback from the striker’s perspective appears somewhat unrealistic, according to sources close to Plettenberg. Dortmund’s current financial situation couldn’t match Sancho’s current wage, which is another sticking point. Nonetheless, as Plettenberg suggests:

“It might still become a topic as the Deadline Day approaches.”

Sancho had an impressive run at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals and assisting 64 more in 137 appearances before joining Manchester United in 2021 for a whopping €85 million. However, his performance at United has been rather underwhelming. In 79 matches, he has managed to find the net only 12 times and assisted only six times, a stark contrast to his Dortmund days.

Whether Dortmund can pull off this coup remains to be seen. As the Deadline Day inches closer, the future of Jadon Sancho will continue to be a topic of interest in the football world.