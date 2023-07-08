Italian Giants Eye Tottenham’s First Choice Goalkeeper

Inter Milan Pursues Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris: A Goalkeeper’s Carousel

Football summers are often witness to a captivating goalkeeper’s waltz, and this year’s dance seems to have begun earlier than usual.

Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Quandary Accelerates Inter Milan’s Intentions

In the vortex of the goalkeeping reshuffle, Manchester United had set their sights on extending David De Gea’s stay. However, as negotiations began to falter, the Man Utd hierarchy made a quick pivot towards Inter Milan’s Cameroonian star, André Onana.

Onana, fresh off a triumphant season with Inter, wasn’t averse to swapping the Italian landscape for the English. Erik ten Hag, his former manager at Ajax Amsterdam, eagerly covets his services, bringing Onana closer to becoming a Red Devil.

As the cash-strapped Inter Milan will not resist a satisfactory offer (circa €50M) for their custodian, Manchester United’s recent bid, it appears, has hit the right notes with the Italian giants.

Lloris to Fill the Imminent Onana Void at Inter Milan

With Onana’s potential departure, Inter Milan’s hunt for a new No.1 is heating up, and the name now resonating the loudest is Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

According to reports by French media outlet Foot Mercato, talks to secure the services of the 36-year-old goalkeeper have accelerated in recent hours. The contractual situation of Lloris, who has been poised for a move away for several weeks (his contract expires in June 2024), makes this a highly appealing deal for Inter. The Italian club would not have to splash a significant sum for the veteran keeper.

Lloris: An Era Ends, A New Chapter Begins

At the beginning of June, Lloris publicly voiced his appetite for change in an interview with Nice-Matin.

“It’s the end of an era. I desire something different, I will quietly contemplate what possibilities lay ahead,” he had stated.

A club with the stature of Inter Milan could offer Lloris a final top-tier challenge, and a chance to demonstrate his enduring competence in Europe’s top leagues. After announcing his international retirement post the 2022 World Cup, Lloris looks set for one last exhilarating adventure in his illustrious career.

In this fascinating dance of the goalkeepers, all eyes are now on Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris as he stands poised to continue his journey at Inter Milan.