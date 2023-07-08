Newcastle on Verge of Major £35m Coup

Harvey Barnes on Verge of a £35m Switch to Toon Army

A Fierce Race to Sign the Foxes’ Talent

In the realm of Premier League football, there is nothing quite like the thrill of the transfer window. As the fickle sands of fortune shift, the newest saga, according to The Guardian, sees the Magpies on the brink of outsmarting both Aston Villa and the Hammers in securing the signature of the Leicester City’s wing marvel, Harvey Barnes.

For Eddie Howe, the gaffer at the helm of Newcastle, there exists a distinct craving for more potency on the left flank. The quick-footed Barnes appears to be the answer to Howe’s prayers. All indications suggest that the Toon will triumph in the quest for Barnes’ services, a feat that would necessitate parting with a cool £35m.

Whilst the Hammers seemed to have the upper hand in the Barnes chase initially, the departure of Declan Rice to the Gunners has caused a lapse in their focus, providing Newcastle with the golden opportunity they needed.

Squad Reshuffling: The Order of the Day

In the past season, a variety of talents such as Alexander Isak, Miguel Almirón, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Anthony Gordon often graced the wider areas of St. James’ Park. To accommodate Barnes, Newcastle might have to put Saint-Maximin on the market, a player who has already piqued interest in the Saudi Pro League. With the Champions League around the corner, it’s clear that the Magpies require greater depth.

In the midfield, they’ve already taken a step forward by roping in Sandro Tonali from the Rossoneri.

Leicester’s Loss to be Newcastle’s Gain

Relegation from the top tier has left the Foxes with the bitter pill of potentially losing Barnes, an England international who had an impressive tally of 13 goals last season. The Leicester outfit initially had aspirations for a £50m payout, but a compromise seems to be on the horizon.

Their financial books will show a decent inflow of £40m following the sale of James Maddison to Spurs, and they’ve made strides in planning for life in the Championship, with Harry Winks and Conor Coady already in the bag.

The West Ham Dilemma and Villa’s Tentative Approach

West Ham remains keen on enhancing their left-wing prowess and have engaged in discussions regarding a move for Barnes. Despite ready to entertain bids for Saïd Benrahma, Maxwel Cornet, and Pablo Fornals, the Hammers have lacked the decisiveness required to secure Barnes.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, has been more cautious in their interest. Rumours suggest that Spurs have also kept tabs on Barnes. Nonetheless, unless there is an unexpected twist in the tale, we should see Barnes in the black and white stripes by next week.