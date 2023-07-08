Key Man United Negotiations: Is a Swap Deal in Sight?

Manchester United Engage Atalanta on Greenwood Loan Opportunity

Lingering Uncertainty Surrounding Mason Greenwood’s Future

Notorious for his off-pitch drama, Mason Greenwood’s career has been hanging in the balance. Having faced suspension since January 2022 following a series of criminal charges, the promising Manchester United forward has had a rocky year. Despite the Crown Prosecution Service dropping the charges in February, Greenwood’s contract with United, which extends till 2025, still fell under scrutiny as the club continued their internal investigation.

Looking to the Serie A: Loan Discussions with Atalanta

Yet, it seems there’s a glimmer of hope for Greenwood’s future. Reported by 90min, it’s understood that discussions have been held with Atalanta, hinting at a possible loan move for the troubled forward. Interestingly, these conversations appear to have sprung from negotiations about United’s interest in Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, a primary striking target for the Red Devils.

While the negotiations have touched on a Greenwood loan to Bergamo in a possible part-exchange deal for Hojlund, it’s worth noting that Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in the young English forward. Borussia Dortmund, too, can’t be ruled out of the race.

Greenwood’s Future: Lone Training and Pre-season Absence

Greenwood’s recent activities have further fuelled the speculation. Despite the onset of pre-season, the 22-year-old has been notably absent from Manchester United’s squad. The player has been spotted training alone, adding to the speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

On the Hunt for Hojlund Amidst High Stakes

Meanwhile, United’s chase for Hojlund has intensified, especially after Tottenham’s resolute stance on keeping England captain Harry Kane. Atalanta’s hefty asking price, between €75m and €80m, is steep. However, 90min reveal that United are optimistic about reaching an agreement around the €60m mark before the new season begins.

United’s Strides in the Transfer Market

United’s transfer window has been quite eventful so far. The club’s pursuit of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana continues, even after two initial bids were rejected. Additionally, United have confirmed the signing of Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

As United’s deal-making saga continues, the Red Devils seem to be turning every stone to ensure a winning squad for the upcoming season. Greenwood’s future, alongside other transfer endeavours, will surely keep United’s fans on the edge of their seats.