Will Fulham Be Ex-Premier League Striker’s Next Destination?

Uncertain Future at Elland Road: Rodrigo’s Leeds United Journey May End

In the realm of the summer transfer season, Leeds United’s Rodrigo Moreno appears to be at a crossroads. Following Leeds United’s relegation, it is believed that Rodrigo may be set to depart from Elland Road, according to Football Insider.

The Fulham Connection: Rodrigo as a Potential Target

Fulham, the West London club, has been linked with a move for the 32-year-old striker, who was Leeds’ leading goal scorer during the 2022-23 campaign. However, before they can begin courting Rodrigo, the Cottagers must first find new homes for their current fringe forwards, Carlos Vinicius and Rodrigo Muniz.

It has been reported that as of now, there has been “no movement” for the Fulham backup duo this summer, which might postpone any potential discussions with Rodrigo.

The Worldwide Interest in Leeds Star

Fulham isarenot the only club interested in Rodrigo. The Leeds star’s performances, even in the wake of the club’s relegation, have attracted attention from teams around the globe. A striker of Rodrigo’s caliber, able to perform as an out-and-out striker or in a number ten role, would be a significant addition for any team, including Marco Silva’s Fulham.

The Roadblock: Rodrigo’s Wages

However, a potential obstacle in negotiations could be Rodrigo’s substantial weekly wage. As one of Leeds’ top earners, the Spain international’s £100,000-a-week salary might prove to be a stumbling block in discussions.

Rodrigo joined the Premier League in 2020 for a reported £27 million, a figure reflective of his market value at the time. Last season, he made 35 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists – his most impressive return in English football so far.

The Contract Situation: Rodrigo’s Current Deal with Leeds

The former Valencia star is under contract at Leeds until June 2024, which leaves plenty of room for speculation about his future. Despite Leeds’ disappointing season, Rodrigo’s individual performances have been a beacon of hope, making him an enticing prospect for clubs looking to bolster their attacking options.

As the summer progresses, the path Rodrigo will take remains to be seen. For Leeds United fans, they could be facing the reality of bidding farewell to one of their most dynamic and influential players.