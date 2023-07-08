Middlesbrough’s New Recruit: Morgan Rogers Leaves Man City

Morgan Rogers: From Man City to Middlesbrough, A Championship Tale

Manchester City’s young forward, Morgan Rogers, has found a new home in Middlesbrough, following a permanent transfer to the Championship side, as reported by MEN.

Middlesbrough’s Squad Reinforcement: The Arrival of Rogers

Middlesbrough, under the guidance of ex-Manchester United midfielder and current Riverside manager, Michael Carrick, have been busy in the transfer market. The addition of 20-year-old Morgan Rogers marks the fifth acquisition for Boro this summer and the third signing of the day.

This influx of fresh blood, which includes Australian duo Tom Glover and Sam Silvera and Ray van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, and Brentford B midfielder Alex Gilbert, is a clear indicator of Carrick’s intent to mount a serious campaign in the upcoming Championship season.

The End of an Etihad Chapter: Rogers’ Journey with Man City

For Rogers, this move signals the culmination of a three-and-a-half-year spell with Manchester City, which began when he signed from West Bromwich Albion in October 2019. During his tenure at the Etihad Stadium, Rogers had stints with Lincoln City, Bournemouth, and Blackpool as part of loan arrangements.

Despite being a Manchester City player, it’s at these clubs that Rogers got the most opportunity to showcase his potential. Now, he embarks on a new journey at the Riverside.

The Road Ahead: Rogers and His Middlesbrough Commitment

Rogers has committed his future to Middlesbrough, signing a four-year contract. The arrival of the England youth international serves as a significant boost to Carrick’s attacking options, particularly following the club’s disappointment in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

Rogers, whose resume includes 38 appearances for Bournemouth and Blackpool and a couple of goals, will be keen to prove his worth in the Championship.

The Lincoln Impact: Rogers’ Rising Stock

Rogers’ time at Lincoln City in 2021 was a standout moment in his budding career. His contribution of six goals and two assists played a key role in propelling Lincoln to the League One play-off final, elevating his profile in the process.

The young forward has already joined his new teammates for a week-long training camp in Portugal. A first appearance in Middlesbrough colours could be on the horizon with a Saturday fixture against Vitoria Guimaraes. As the 2023/24 Championship season looms, all eyes will be on Rogers and the impact he can make on Middlesbrough’s promotion aspirations.