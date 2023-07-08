Report: Spurs with a ‘jaw-dropping’ offer for Superstar Striker

A New Chapter for Harry Kane and Spurs? Insights into an Unprecedented Offer

Tottenham Hotspur’s talisman Harry Kane is no stranger to headlines. Yet, a recent revelation adds another dimension to his ongoing saga with Spurs, as inside sources confirm a striking contract proposal.

A Stunning Proposition: Spurs’ Bid to Retain Kane

In what can be deemed a ‘jaw-dropping’ offer, Tottenham are attempting to secure their star player’s commitment by presenting a contract that could transform the financial dynamics of the Premier League. As reported by Football Insider, Spurs have proposed a salary boost that transcends Kane’s current £200,000-per-week wage, potentially positioning him among the top earners in England’s premier football competition.

This substantial offer underscores Tottenham’s determination to retain Kane and avert the financial setback that would ensue if they were to lose him for nothing next year.

The Premier League’s Financial Heavyweights: Kane Among the Elite?

If sources are to be believed, this massive salary hike could align Kane’s earnings with the likes of Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. Notably, Salah inked a new three-year contract just last summer, reinforcing Liverpool’s commitment to their star forward.

By making such an extraordinary offer, Spurs are demonstrating their willingness to match the lengths Liverpool went to secure their ace, indicating how vital Kane is to their own strategic plans.

Kane’s Calculated Approach: A Summer of Speculation

Despite this tantalising offer, Kane, who celebrates his 30th birthday at the end of July, appears to be playing a calculated waiting game. As per the reports, he has no immediate plans to sign an extension during the summer window, choosing instead to bide his time and assess his future options.

The Tottenham forward, well aware of the strong interest from Bayern Munich following an initial £60million bid last week, could potentially sign a pre-contract with the German giants in January.

Spurs’ Stance: Kane is Off the Market

However, Tottenham’s stance remains unwavering. They have privately expressed their resolution that Kane is not for sale and they will not entertain any offers for him this summer.

This resolute declaration, paired with the reported offer, evidences Tottenham’s unequivocal intent to keep their star player within their ranks and rebuff any attempts from competitors to lure him away.