Chelsea’s Stand: Lukaku’s Transfer Price Tag

The Ongoing Bargain: Chelsea and Inter Milan

Chelsea’s firm stance is clear: they want a hefty £38million for their player, Romalu Lukaku. The former Inter Milan maestro, who was prised away in 2021 for an astronomical £97.5m, seems set for a potential return to the San Siro. However, Chelsea won’t let him go cheap.

Inter’s initial proposal of roughly £26m for the Belgian international’s permanent signature was hastily dismissed. The West London giants have made their expectations explicit, rejecting the Italian powerhouse’s fresh bid and demanding they substantially up the ante.

Other Interested Parties

It’s not just Inter Milan showing interest in the 30-year-old striker. Despite Lukaku’s seemingly unflinching resolve not to return to Stamford Bridge, other clubs are lining up to snatch him away. Juventus, the Old Lady of Italian football, could present a compelling challenge to Inter for Lukaku’s services.

Intriguingly, there’s an offer from further afield as well. Al Hilal, the dominant Saudi Arabian club, has their sights set on Lukaku. Despite his initial hesitancy to consider a move to Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal remains optimistic that Lukaku could yet have a change of heart.

Waiting for Clarity: Lukaku’s Future

Amid these swirling rumours and transfer talks, Lukaku is expected back at Chelsea for pre-season training next week. The anticipation is that his future will be resolved by then. Chelsea, in the meantime, has firmly closed the door on any potential loan move for their striker this summer.

Last Friday, Lukaku’s legal representative, Sebastien Ledure, reportedly met with Inter officials, sparking hope of a breakthrough in the transfer saga. Yet, whether Inter can meet Chelsea’s valuation given their financial conundrums is still a question unanswered.

Pochettino’s Expectation: Pre-Season Preparation

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s recently unveiled head coach, stated at his introductory press conference that he expects Lukaku to return to Cobham if a sale isn’t concluded in the meantime.

“Of course,” Pochettino confirmed, “Like with all of the players, the first thing they do when they arrive is to come to my office and see me. That is what I expect if he is still a Chelsea player.”

To validate this information, we are citing reports from the Evening Standard. As the football transfer market twists and turns, fans of Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Lukaku himself will be waiting with bated breath to see how this saga unfolds.