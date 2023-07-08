Kelechi Iheanacho Eyed by Nottingham Forest

As the summer football season continues to heat up, Nottingham Forest have set their sights on Kelechi Iheanacho. The former Premier League striker, currently signed to Leicester, is becoming a beacon of attraction for multiple top division teams following Leicester’s relegation.

Forest Looking for a Strike Force Reinforcement

The Tricky Trees have been relatively quiet during this transfer window so far. After a staggering influx of 29 players during their initial return to the division, Nottingham Forest has yet to put pen to paper with any new signings. However, this seeming tranquillity should not be mistaken for inactivity. Manager Steve Cooper is said to be working to bolster his team’s attacking capability, which only managed 38 league goals last season.

As confirmed by Foot Mercato, initial talks are ongoing regarding a potential transfer of Iheanacho, and both teams seem amenable to the proposition.

Leicester’s Forwards Exodus

Since his £25 million move from Manchester City in 2017, Iheanacho has netted 55 goals for Leicester. However, restricted game time under both Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith has left the player feeling under-utilised.

The Foxes are in the midst of a major clear out following their drop from the Premier League. James Maddison and Youri Tielemans have already departed, while Harvey Barnes is also a speculated exit, with Newcastle maintaining a keen interest in the forward.

Iheanacho’s contract runs until 2024, but it’s speculated that the Nigerian international would not want to languish in the Championship for long. Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that he will pen a new deal if not transferred this summer.

The Financials – A Sticky Wicket for Leicester?

The cost for Forest to secure Iheanacho remains uncertain. Still, one thing that seems inevitable is that Leicester will suffer a significant financial loss compared to their initial investment on the player.

On the other hand, it could be a bitter pill for Leicester to swallow, seeing a player of Iheanacho’s calibre moving to a rival club, especially one that now competes in a league above them. Consequently, Leicester may entertain offers from other suitors over Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Leicester are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal with Harry Winks from Tottenham, a move that may partly offset the loss of several key players.

As the transfer window drama continues to unfold, Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Iheanacho could signify a major shift in the club’s attacking prowess. However, whether Leicester are willing to lose yet another player, especially to a now higher-tier rival, remains to be seen.